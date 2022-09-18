Disney+ Confirms 46 Movies & Shows Coming in October (Marvel, Star Wars & More)

Somehow, it's already halfway through September. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has already aired over half of its episodes, while the Star Wars series Andor is less than a week away. But why not look ahead further?

Before fans know it, it'll be October, with Halloween fast approaching. The month has plenty of goodies to bring when it comes to new releases, especially for big fans of pop culture.

For one, Marvel Studios' Werewolf By Midnight will get to take the stage on October 7 as the MCU gets its first true horror installment—second if one counts Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Then, for those Star Wars fans, not only will Andor be going full steam ahead, but Tales of the Jedi will be dropping all six of its episodes on October 26.

As for what else might be lying around the corner, why not take a look at the entire release calendar for next month?

Disney+'s October Slate

Disney+

Disney has officially released its entire schedule for Disney+ during the month of October 2022. Everything revealed can be found below:

Monday, October 3

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 3 (Live)

Wednesday, October 5

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)

(S5, 1 episode) The Simpsons (S33)

(S33) World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)

(S1) Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)

(Shorts) (S1) Zorro (S1)

(S1) Zorro (S2)

(S2) Shipwreck Hunters Australia - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Available

- Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Available Andor - Episode 5

- Episode 5 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”

Thursday, October 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 8

Friday, October 7

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

(Short) Drumline

Werewolf by Night - Premiere

Monday, October 10

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 4 (Live)

Wednesday, October 12

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

(S3, 4 episodes) Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)

(S1, S2, S3, S4) Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)

(S1, 6 episodes) Big Shot - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

- Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming Andor - Episode 6

- Episode 6 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 203 “Coach Classic”

Thursday, October 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 9

Friday, October 14

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

(Sing-Along Version) The New Mutants

Monday, October 17

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 5 (Live)

Tuesday, October 18

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 6 (Live)

Wednesday, October 19

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)

(S1, 4 episodes) Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)

(S1, S2, S3, S4) PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)

(S1, S2, S3) Raven’s Home : (S5, 8 episodes)

: (S5, 8 episodes) Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)

(S1) The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

(S21) The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)

(S1) Wicked Tuna (S11)

(S11) Andor - Episode 7

- Episode 7 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 204 “Draft Day”

Friday, October 21

Hall of Villains

Monday, October 24

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 7 (Live)

Wednesday, October 26

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Premiere - All Shorts Streaming

- Premiere - All Shorts Streaming Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t - 2-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-2

- 2-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-2 The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season 2 Premiere - 2-Episode Premiere: Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop”

- Season 2 Premiere - 2-Episode Premiere: Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop” Andor - Episode 8

- Episode 8 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”

Friday, October 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Monday, October 31

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 8 (Live)

A Busy Month For Fans

It's clearly going to be one busy month for fans of Marvel and Star Wars. Not only will She-Hulk and Andor be airing on back-to-back days, but both Werewolf By Midnight and Tales of the Jedi will be released during their runs as well.

In fact, this may be one of the busiest months that these fandoms have had since the streaming service launched. Just imagine if Black Panther: Wakanda Forever somehow landed in October and if The Bad Batch Season 2 had never been pushed to 2023.

Given the amount of content in the pipeline for both franchises, this is bound to be far from the last time the service gets crowded with content. But, many wouldn't consider that a problem in the first place.

She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+, Andor's first three episodes land on September 21, Werewolf By Night jumps onto the service on October 7, and Tales of the Jedi drops all six episodes on October 26.