Disney+ Confirms 68 Movies, Shows & Specials Coming in November (Marvel, Star Wars & More)

Disney+ is ramping up its holiday slate heading into the festive season. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 has just finished its run on Disney+ while Andor is more than halfway through its first season, and that's far from everything to look forward to as November rolls around.

While Marvel Studios' only in-universe release comes with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters, November is jam-packed with behind-the-scenes entries that fans can watch to learn how the MCU continues to build. That movie will have its expected episodes of Marvel Studios Legends to check out while She-Hulk is still waiting on its episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled, which will go even further in-depth than even Episode 9 did behind the MCU curtain.

On the Star Wars side of the equation, fans have the final four episodes of Star Wars: Andor to enjoy after the first half of the season has been a hit amongst its competition.

But what else is in store for the penultimate month of the year before the calendar soon turns to 2023? Well, Disney+ just shared its full list of everything launch in November, which leaves fans with no shortage of content to enjoy from across the entertainment spectrum.

Disney+ Shares November Release Slate

Disney+

Disney+ officially shared its upcoming release schedule for November 2022, confirming every new movie, TV show, and special that will debut next month.

The full list of releases can be seen below:

Wednesday, November 2

Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)

(S1, S2, S3) Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)

(S2) Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)

(S4) Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

(S2, 6 episodes) Locked Up Abroad (S3 - 9 episodes, S4 - 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 - 10 episodes, S10 - 10 episodes, S11)

(S3 - 9 episodes, S4 - 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 - 10 episodes, S10 - 10 episodes, S11) To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)

(S1, S2, S3) Donna Hay Christmas - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

- Premiere - All Episodes Streaming Andor - Episode 9

- Episode 9 The Mighty Ducks Game Changers - Episode 206 “Twigs”

- Episode 206 “Twigs” The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”

- Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox” Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 3

Thursday, November 3

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Friday, November 4

The Gift

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

Director by Night

Marvel Studios Legends - “King T’Challa,” “Princess Shuri,” “The Dora Milaje”

Monday, November 7

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 9 (Live)

Wednesday, November 9

Breakthrough (S1, S2)

(S1, S2) Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)

(S1) The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

(S21) The Lion Ranger (S1)

(S1) World’s Deadliest (S3)

(S3) The Montaners - 5-episode Premiere

- 5-episode Premiere Save Our Squad with David Beckham - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

- Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming Zootopia+ (Shorts)

(Shorts) Andor - Episode 10

- Episode 10 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2"

- Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2" The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 204 “Free of Pointless Command”

- Episode 204 “Free of Pointless Command” Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 4

Friday, November 11

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

(Sing-Along Version) Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows

Monday, November 14

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 10 (Live)

Wednesday, November 16

Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)

(S1) Ice Road Rescue (S6)

(S6) Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

(S2, 11 episodes) Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)

WWII (S1) World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)

(S1) Limitless with Chris Hemsworth - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

- Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming The Santa Clauses - 2-Episode Premiere

- 2-Episode Premiere Andor - Episode 11

- Episode 11 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”

- Episode 208 “Trade Rumors” The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 205 “Blank Expression”

- Episode 205 “Blank Expression” Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 5

Friday, November 18

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

(Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes) Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)

(S1) Mickey Mousekersize (S1)

(S1) Virus Hunters

Best in Snow

Disenchanted

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse

Sunday, November 20

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Monday, November 21

Dancing with the Stars - Finale - Episode 11 (Live)

Wednesday, November 23

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)

(S1) Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)

(S1) Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)

(S5, 2 episodes) The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)

(S1, 4 episodes) Witness to Disaster (S1)

(S1) World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)

(S1) Andor - Season Finale - Episode 12

- Season Finale - Episode 12 Daddies On Request - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

- Premiere - All Episodes Streaming The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 209 “Summer Breezers”

- Episode 209 “Summer Breezers” The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 206 “Commitment to All Things Cozy”

- Episode 206 “Commitment to All Things Cozy” The Santa Clauses - “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”

- “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood” Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 6

Friday, November 25

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

(Special) Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

(Special) The Hip Hop Nutcracker

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Monday, November 28

Mickey Saves Christmas

Wednesday, November 30

Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)

(S1) Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)

(S1, 3 episodes) Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

(S2, 4 episodes) The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)

(S1) Willow - Premiere - Episode 1

- Premiere - Episode 1 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 210 “Lights Out”

- Episode 210 “Lights Out” The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 207 “A Joyful Lens”

- Episode 207 “A Joyful Lens” The Santa Clauses - “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”

- “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause” Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 7

What Should You Watch In November?

With over 60 new project releases to enjoy over the next few weeks, Disney+ will have their hands more than full as November 2022 arrives. This even includes nearly a dozen new releases from both Marvel and Star Wars, not to mention the Lucasfilm-produced Willow series that will begin streaming close to Thanksgiving.

The highlight of the month should be the end of Andor's first season, which has come to rave reviews over the first five weeks of its 10-week run as the third Star Wars entry of the year. Although a couple of moments from later in the season may have already been spoiled, there are still plenty of surprises left to be revealed as this show looks to have this kind of success for years to come.

As for the MCU, Marvel Studios: Assembled will be the MVP of the month with two separate releases highlighting She-Hulk and Michael Giacchino's Werewolf by Night, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gets its Legends episodes to set up its story. The latter will catch Marvel fans up on the starring characters from this movie with highlights of their adventures from Black Panther, the last two Avengers movies, and anywhere else they've appeared over the last few years.

With November bringing even more content to Disney+ than October did, fans will only expect that trend to continue as 2022 moves into 2023.

Episode 8 of Andor will debut on Wednesday, October 26. Marvel Studios will be back in action on Friday, November 11 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming to theaters.