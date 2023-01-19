Disney+: 10 Best Movies & Shows Coming In February 2023

February will be another banner month for Disney+, as the streaming service continues its march to market dominance.

Disney's streaming hub currently sits at over 160 million subscribers (as of Disney's Q4 2022 results), with plenty of new content from Marvel, Star Wars, and beyond hitting the platform on a near-weekly basis.

So with a new month just around the corner, here are 10 titles hitting Disney+ to keep an eye on this February.

February on Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Wednesday, February 1

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will start Disney+'s February off with a bang, hitting the service on the first day of the month.

Fans can get excited to watch Letitia Wright's Shuri take on the mantle of one of Marvel's most beloved heroes, with the Assembled making-of documentary coming just a week later on Wednesday, February 8.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 2) - Wednesday, February 1

Disney+

Also coming on the first day of the month is the second season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

The Proud Family sequel series follows up on the classic Disney Channel staple as the titular Proud clan gets into all sorts of hysterical hijinx.

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 4) - Wednesday, February 1

Disney+

Kid-friendly superhero adventure Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir brings more of its two titular heroes on the first of the month.

Seasons 1-3 of the French animated series are already streaming on the service, with Season 4 incoming and Season 5 already in production.

Dead End Express - Wednesday, February 1

Disney+

The unscripted docu-series Dead End Express will make its Disney+ debut on Wednesday, February 1.

The show follows two crews of goods haulers who venture into America's deepest wilds to get vital supplies to customers who are living way off the grid.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2) - February 1, 8, 15, 22 (Wednesdays)

Lucasfilm

Running throughout February is Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The month will see five new episodes of the Star Wars animated series, with two coming out on Wednesday, February 8, as fans keep up with the Clone Force 99 and their intergalactic adventures.

The Owl House (Season 3) - Wednesday, February 8

Disney+

The Owl House will continue its stellar third and final season on Disney+, with only one episode coming to the streaming platform.

After the Season 3 premiere debuted on the service in October of last year, the second episode will begin streaming on February 8 as the beloved animated series marches ever closer to its series finale

Disney+

Up spin-off Dug Days will see a special titled Carl's Date hit Disney's streaming service on Friday, February 10.

The Pixar short follows the titular Dug as he and Carl Fredrickson (played by Ed Asner) go on a date without any idea of how the current dating world works.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur - Wednesday, February 15

Disney+

Family-friendly Marvel animated adventure Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur finally comes midway through the month on Wednesday, February 15.

The long-gestating series makes its Disney Channel debut on Friday, February 10, with a Disney + premiere five days later. It centers on 13-year-old super-genius Lunella who accidentally brings a ten-ton T-rex, Devil Dinosaur, into present-day New York City.

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship - Friday, February 17

Disney+

The latest in Disney's original streaming documentaries is Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship.

Premiering on Friday, February 17, the 90-minute special goes behind the scenes on Disney's latest cruise ship, breaking down the process of designing, constructing, and launching the Disney Wish.

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever -Wednesday, February 22

Disney+

Celebrating the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Voices Rising will be the first of its kind Marvel docu-series, breaking down the unique soundtrack to the MCU's latest big-screen blockbuster.

Voices Rising comes to the service on Wednesday, February 22, parsing through what went into composer Ludwig Göransson's Wakanda Forever score along with the extensive soundtrack, featuring the likes of Rihanna, Stormzy, and Future.

Disney+ is available worldwide, with subscriptions starting at $7.99/month USD.