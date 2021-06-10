Marvel Studios Announces New Disney+ Docuseries Showcasing MCU Women

Disney+ has given the Marvel Cinematic Universe the chance to expand like never before.

While the live-action shows garner the most attention, Marvel Studios has created some absolute gems with their documentaries. From the Hero Project unscripted docuseries to the recurring Assembled episodes, the MCU has shown they can do much more than fiction.

CASTING CALL

Marvel just keeps on expanding.

Marvel Studios announced today that they will be bringing "an original unscripted documentary series to Disney+" that will specifically highlight "the strong and inspiring women" responsible for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The announcement also noted "super power fans of Marvel's strong women" are invited to apply for a chance to participate in the upcoming project.

The full announcement can be read below:

"Marvel Studios is excited to bring an original unscripted documentary series to Disney+, showcasing the strong and inspiring women who bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life both behind and in front of the camera. This upcoming series will feature the Super Heroes you know onscreen, the brilliant minds who work tirelessly offscreen, and a few incredible fans of the powerful women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you or someone you know is that “super power” fan of Marvel’s strong women and would love to participate in this groundbreaking documentary series, we invite you to apply!"

BY THE FANS, FOR THE FANS

The best entertainment franchises listen to their audience, but Marvel is taking it a step further.

Giving diehard fans the opportunity to be a part of an upcoming project only emphasizes how much they care. Fan perspective adds a vital layer to this upcoming series, as viewer analysis and appreciation is often vastly different from how creators and actors see things. Giving fans a voice here is almost like a third-person point of view considering those who work directly on these projects have such a first-hand experience.

Beyond the fan inclusion, this docuseries has the opportunity to shine a light on hundreds of unsung heroes within the MCU. While everyone knows names like Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen, how many know about Sarah Finn, the casting director responsible for nearly every MCU role? What about producer extraordinaire Victoria Alonso, or set decorator Leslie Pope?

Behind-the-scenes roles naturally come with little spotlight, but anyone who works hard at something deserves their kudos.

This untitled Marvel Studios docuseries is currently without a release date but will stream on Disney+ at some point in the future.