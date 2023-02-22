Black Panther 2: Disney+ Announces New Release Date for Historic Doc Series

A new release date for the history-making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney+ documentary series was made public.

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever is a first-of-its-kind documentary project for Marvel, coming to Disney's streaming service at the end of February.

While Marvel Studios has become familiar with the behind-the-scene documentary format with its Marvel Studios: Assembled series, Voices Rising is the first documentary series based off of an MCU movie, focusing solely on the music and sound of Black Panther 2.

While the series was previously announced to be coming on Wednesday, February 22, that date has officially been moved.

Disney+ announced a new release date for Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever, with the ground-breaking series kicking off on Tuesday, February 28.

In a tweet on the Disney+ official Twitter account, the streaming service invited fans to "discover a collection of sounds from all over the world" as the "first episode of Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever [begins] streaming February 28."

Marvel Studios

This first-of-its-kind series for Marvel Studios will be three episodes long and according to Marvel will showcase "how [the] extraordinary [Black Panther 2] team pushed the boundaries of what a Hollywood score and soundtrack can be."

Marvel Studios

Voices Rising features interviews from across the Wakanda Forever team, with the likes of director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson sharing their insights.

Marvel Studios

How Marvel Studios' Voices Rising Will Make History

This unprecedented effort from Marvel Studios with Voices Rising should be an exciting one for fans.

As the MCU enters its 15th year dominating Hollywood, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and co. could very well rest on their laurels. But they are not, instead opting to branch out into new and exciting content verticals.

First, it was with the Assembled series of specials, giving audiences a glimpse into how some of their favorite Disney+ and big-screen blockbusters were made.

And now, Marvel is broadening its horizons even more with a full docu-series focused on one specific aspect of the studio's process.

What will be interesting to see is if this is just a one-off initiative, especially for Wakanda Forever, or if it is a sign of even more experimental content to come.

How cool would it be for a look into more departmental cogs in the MCU machine? Perhaps a deep dive into the costuming on one of the upcoming Marvel Studios projects or even how a promotional push for one of these titles begins to take shape will come to fruition.

This history-making move could be the start of something incredibly unique for Marvel, offering up a glimpse behind the curtain on some of the biggest and most successful films of all time.

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever is set to begin streaming on Disney+ on Tuesday, February 28.