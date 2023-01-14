Disney+ Announces Marvel's First-Ever Doc Series for MCU Movie

After becoming the biggest female-led superhero movie in the United States, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to make history again after Disney+ announced a special new documentary for the MCU sequel.

Following its debut in theaters in November 2021, Black Panther 2 earned a number of impressive accolades. The sequel was rewarded with six pre-Oscar nominations for 2022 while Angela Bassett won a Golden Globe for her performance as Queen Ramonda.

On top of all these awards, Black Panther 2 also made history by being the first MCU flick to receive its own podcast. Now, another history-making moment for the sequel has surfaced thanks to a new release on Disney+.

Disney+ Makes History with First Ever MCU Documentary

Disney+ officially announced Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever, a full documentary series celebrating the music of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This announcement makes MCU history as this is the first Marvel Studios movie to receive its own full documentary series.

The upcoming original series is set to arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 22.

Marvel Studios released several documentaries in the past, most notably the Assembled episodes. The full list can be seen below:

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Widow

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of What If...?

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Eternals

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe

Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe

Director by Night

Captain America: 75 Heroic Years (produced by Marvel Entertainment)

(produced by Marvel Entertainment) Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee (produced by Marvel Entertainment)

(produced by Marvel Entertainment) Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop! (produced by Marvel Entertainment)

Watch the trailer below:

Disney+ Highlights Black Panther 2's Historic Music

The upcoming MCU documentary provides an opportunity to showcase the extensive process of creating music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, highlighted by interviews with Black Panther 2 director Ryan Coogler and award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson.

Göransson's remark about collecting sound all over the world means that the original series also serves as a fitting celebration of the different cultures worldwide.

It isn't surprising that Black Panther 2 is the first MCU movie to receive its own documentary series, considering that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously proclaimed the sequel as "the most important movie [they've] ever made."

While Wakanda Forever has received a podcast and documentary, there's room for more special dedicated projects for the sequel, such as its own book that tells the emotional story of how the cast and crew moved forward after Chadwick Boseman's passing.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still playing in theaters worldwide before its Disney+ debut on Wednesday, February 1.