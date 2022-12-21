Marvel Studios Earns 6 Oscar Pre-Nominations for 2022

Marvel Studios has netted themselves several pre-nominations for next year's Oscars.
Generally speaking, the Oscars and superhero movies don't tend to get along. Audiences have long believed the Academy nurtures a bias against the popular genre, which rarely leads to anything more than casual nominations that go nowhere.
The MCU has won in the past, though—2018's Black Panther got the Oscar for Best Costume Design, Production Design, and Original Score.
With 2022 coming to a close, Disney and Marvel have both started to campaign for Oscar recognition for films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
But can Marvel Studios actually reel in more Oscars during next year's ceremony?
Marvel Studios Gets Pre-Nominations
The Academy Awards has pre-nominated two Marvel Studios projects (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness) for the Oscars shortlist across various categories.
Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick
Music (Original Score)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don't Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fablemans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinnocchio
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Music (Original Song)
- "Time" from Amsterdam
- "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water
- "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- "This is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once
- "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- "Til You're Home" from A Man Called Otto
- "Naatu Naatu" from RRR
- "My Mind & Me" from Slenda Gomez: My Mind & Me
- "Good Afternoon" from Spirited
- "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman
- "Stand Up" from Till
- "Holy My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
- "Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash
- "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing
- "New Body Rhumba" from White Noise
