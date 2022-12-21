Marvel Studios Earns 6 Oscar Pre-Nominations for 2022

Marvel Oscars 2022 Black Panther Wakanda Forever
By Russ Milheim Posted:

Marvel Studios has netted themselves several pre-nominations for next year's Oscars.

Generally speaking, the Oscars and superhero movies don't tend to get along. Audiences have long believed the Academy nurtures a bias against the popular genre, which rarely leads to anything more than casual nominations that go nowhere.

The MCU has won in the past, though—2018's Black Panther got the Oscar for Best Costume Design, Production Design, and Original Score.

With 2022 coming to a close, Disney and Marvel have both started to campaign for Oscar recognition for films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

But can Marvel Studios actually reel in more Oscars during next year's ceremony? 

Marvel Studios Gets Pre-Nominations

Marvel Oscars
Marvel Studios

The Academy Awards has pre-nominated two Marvel Studios projects (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness) for the Oscars shortlist across various categories.

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Blonde
  • Crimes of the Future
  • Elvis
  • Emancipation
  • The Whale

Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
  • Jurassic World Dominion
  • Nope
  • Thirteen Lives
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Devotion
  • Don't Worry Darling
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fablemans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinnocchio
  • Nope
  • She Said
  • The Woman King
  • Women Talking

Music (Original Song)

  • "Time" from Amsterdam
  • "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water
  • "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • "This is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • "Til You're Home" from A Man Called Otto
  • "Naatu Naatu" from RRR
  • "My Mind & Me" from Slenda Gomez: My Mind & Me
  • "Good Afternoon" from Spirited
  • "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman
  • "Stand Up" from Till
  • "Holy My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
  • "Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash
  • "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing
  • "New Body Rhumba" from White Noise

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

DC Studios Confirms Plans for New Movies & TV to Synergize With Comics
Dwayne Johnson Rejected Offer to Appear In The Flash (Report)
Avatar 3 VFX Supervisor Reveals 2 CGI Improvements In Third Movie
Spider-Man 4: Sony Comments on Release Date Prospects

TRENDING

Captain Marvel 2 Reveals First Official Plot Synopsis
Dwayne Johnson Announces He's Done With DC Movies (For Now)
James Gunn Confirms Plans for DC Elseworlds Movies
Justice League's Ray Fisher Blasts New DC Boss James Gunn
12 Best Actors to Replace Henry Cavill as Superman