Marvel Studios Earns 6 Oscar Pre-Nominations for 2022

Marvel Studios has netted themselves several pre-nominations for next year's Oscars.

Generally speaking, the Oscars and superhero movies don't tend to get along. Audiences have long believed the Academy nurtures a bias against the popular genre, which rarely leads to anything more than casual nominations that go nowhere.

The MCU has won in the past, though—2018's Black Panther got the Oscar for Best Costume Design, Production Design, and Original Score.

With 2022 coming to a close, Disney and Marvel have both started to campaign for Oscar recognition for films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

But can Marvel Studios actually reel in more Oscars during next year's ceremony?

Marvel Studios Gets Pre-Nominations

Marvel Studios

The Academy Awards has pre-nominated two Marvel Studios projects (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness) for the Oscars shortlist across various categories.

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don't Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro's Pinnocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Music (Original Song)

"Time" from Amsterdam

"Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"This is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

"Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Til You're Home" from A Man Called Otto

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR

"My Mind & Me" from Slenda Gomez: My Mind & Me

"Good Afternoon" from Spirited

"Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman

"Stand Up" from Till

"Holy My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

"Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash

"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing

"New Body Rhumba" from White Noise

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!