Marvel Studios Pushing Oscars For Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Hemsworth, and 18 More MCU Actors

New information revealed which MCU actors Marvel Studios is pushing for consideration at this year's Oscar ceremony, including Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Hemsworth, and more.

The 95th Academy Awards are coming up in March, and Marvel is getting ready to start its push for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The studio has never fared all that well when it comes to bringing home Oscars gold, with studio president Kevin Feige actually having called out the Academy for its "genre bias" when it comes to comic book films.

Marvel has already started its campaign for Wakanda Forever, asking that Ryan Coogler's latest film be considered for Best Picture at the annual ceremony, and now it seems that fans have gotten a glimpse at all the acting talent the studio is pushing from across its 2022 theatrical slate.

For the Academy's Consideration

New postings from Disney revealed which MCU actors the studio is going to be running campaigns for in the upcoming 2022 Oscar race.

The list, posted on Disney's official screenings site, shows off 18 names from across Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and the recently released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

From Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios has Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen for consideration in the Best Actor/Actress categories, with Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Michael Stühlbarg all being asked to be considered for their supporting work.

Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder has a similar number of names with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman for Best Actor and Actress respectively, and Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, and Russell Crowe all in supporting categories.

Marvel Studios

And last, but certainly not least, the studio submitted Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Letitia Wright to be considered for a Best Actress nomination, along with Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta Mejía for Best Supporting Actor/Actress.

Marvel Studios

The studio is not stopping in the acting categories though, also pushing for all three films to be considered for Best Picture, Best Director, and a number of other categories.

Is This Marvel’s Year at the Oscars?

Of course, looking at the sheer number of names Marvel is pushing for consideration at the Academy Awards, there is no way all of them can win, or even get a nomination. But it is this shotgun approach that every studio has to do.

Now fans are going to wonder, what/who actually has a chance at this year's ceremony? The Academy has been notoriously against honoring comic book/superhero films at its ceremony, with a few exceptions.

One of those exceptions, Black Panther, had a sequel release this year, and if one of these Marvel Studios films is to even get a nomination in any of the major acting categories or Best Picture, it will likely be Wakanda Forever (or at least that's what the odds say).

A Marvel Studios actor/actress has never been nominated at the Oscars, with Black Panther being the studio's only Best Picture nominee to date. However, that could all change this year.

If one name were to get through it would likely be Letitia Wright for her work in Wakanda Forever. The Best Actress category is a little thinner than in recent years, with a couple of heavy-hitting performances at the top (Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Cate Blancett in Tar).

While right now the Best Actress Oscar feels like Blanchett's to lose, Wright could very well have a chance at least getting a nomination.

The 95th Academy Awards air on Sunday, March 12, 2023.