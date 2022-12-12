Marvel Studios Earns First-Ever Golden Globes Acting Award Nom for MCU Movie

The Golden Globes officially announced the contenders for the 2023 awards ceremony, and Marvel Studios received two nominations for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - one of which makes MCU awards history.

Marvel Studios has always struggled to leave much of a mark on the prestigious awards season, despite pushing nearly all of its projects for nominations. However, 2018's Black Panther broke new ground for the MCU as it received multiple acknowledgments - and even a few wins - across the Oscars and Golden Globes.

This has left hopes high for Wakanda Forever to replicate that same awards season success, although Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige steered clear of making any predictions. And throughout that discussion, one name shined through above all others in acting award contention: Angela Bassett.

Black Panther 2 Star Receives Historic Acting Nomination

Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett was nominated in the category of "Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture" at the 2023 Golden Globes for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Bassett's full list of opposition in the category can be seen below:

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan - She Said

This marks the first Golden Globes acting nomination for an MCU movie, following two television nominations for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen's performances in WandaVision at the 2022 ceremony.

Wakanda Forever also received a nomination for "Best Original Song, Motion Picture," for Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" track that played during the credits. 2018's Black Panther was similarly nominated in this category for the 2019 Golden Globes for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars."

The full list of musical nominations can be seen below:

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler “Naatu Naatu” from RRR (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Is an Oscar Nomination Next for Black Panther 2's Angela Bassett?

Upon release and even from early critic reactions, Angela Bassett was widely praised for her performance as the grieving Queen Ramonda. The Wakandan monarch was even placed front and center on a poster designed to push Black Panther 2's Oscar awards campaign, signifying high hopes for the actress to deliver.

Although Bassett's Golden Globe nod does not guarantee she will receive similar recognition at the Academy Awards, the chances have been greatly raised. Typically, of the five actresses recognized in the category at both ceremonies, two to three will overlap, giving Bassett a real shot at Oscar glory.

Turning attention to the musical nomination for "Lift Me Up," Rihanna may well prove victorious in the race after the impressive vocal performance she delivered on the mournful and emotionally moving track. Then again, she does have some stiff competition in the category with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and more.

The 80th Golden Globes ceremony will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Those holding out to discover Bassett's Academy Awards chances will be waiting until Tuesday, January 24 to see the nominations announced ahead of the 95th ceremony taking place on March 12, 2023.