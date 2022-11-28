First Poster for Black Panther 2's Oscars Campaign Released by Marvel

Marvel Studios has officially kicked off Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Oscar campaign shortly after the MCU sequel's November 11 debut.

Few films in cinema history have had to deal with as many hurdles and expectations as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While the loss of Chadwick Boseman was no doubt the biggest and most significant, Black Panther 2 was also faced with COVID-19 delays and restrictions, on-set injuries, and the task of following a global phenomenon while also introducing the new underwater society of Namor's Talocan.

Fortunately for Marvel Studios and writer and director Ryan Coogler, Wakanda Forever has enjoyed a largely positive reception.

However, the story of this embattled sequel isn't quite over yet.

Now that it's won the box office, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is looking to win with the Academy.

Black Panther 2's Begins Academy Awards Campaign

The Oscar race has officially begun! Just weeks after Black Panther 2's successful debut, Marvel has released its first poster for Wakanda Forever's Oscar campaign.

Marvel Studios' post on Twitter reads as follows:

"A profound take on life and legacy. Critics are hailing Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER as, 'emotionally powerful, poignant, and a cultural force to be reckoned with.'"

Marvel

While Disney and Marvel are looking for Black Panther 2 to compete in all categories, Best Picture isn't just the ultimate prize but part of the franchise's history.

This is because 2018's Black Panther was nominated for Best Picture, a first for a Marvel Studios film.

The poster's focus on Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda is also notable, especially since her performance has been part of the awards conversation since the sequel's release.

What Categories Can Black Panther 2 Win?

While Black Panther secured a Best Picture nomination following its release, it's hard to say whether Wakanda Forever will follow suit.

The original film was a rare cultural phenomenon; and while Black Panther 2 has enjoyed positive press, its moment hasn't quite been the same as its predecessor.

Plus, there's the unfortunate reality of how difficult it is in general for the Academy to recognize franchise films, particularly those of the red brand.

Still, the Best Picture race isn't the only lane where Black Panther 2 could compete.

While the 2018 film didn't win Best Picture, it did bring home Oscars for original score, costume design, and production design. It will be interesting to see if Wakanda Forever can compete and win in those categories once more.

And then, of course, there's Angela Bassett.

Disney and Marvel Studios may be swinging for the fences in their hopes for all categories, but the studio put Bassett on the poster for a reason.

If she were to be nominated and even win the category of Best Supporting Actress, that would be another huge step forward for Marvel Studios in terms of awards recognition.

It will be interesting to see how Disney and Marvel continue their awards campaign and how Black Panther 2 will impact awards buzz between now and the Oscars ceremony on March 12.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in theaters worldwide.