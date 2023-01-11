Marvel Just Won Its First Golden Globe for MCU Movie Acting

The 80th Golden Globes saw Marvel Studios win an award in an acting category for the first time thanks to its latest MCU blockbuster.

Marvel Studios just finished its Phase 4 slate in 2022 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November, bringing one of the best-reviewed projects in recent memory behind Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira. Pushing the movie in early November, Marvel had high hopes for Black Panther 2 to earn some acclaim during the 2023 awards season, something that the MCU has largely missed out on over the years.

Black Panther 2 already made history in one regard with the upcoming awards season, becoming the first MCU movie ever to earn an acting nomination at the Golden Globes thanks to Angela Bassett's role in the movie as Queen Ramonda.

And now, Bassett continues to set the new standard for the MCU, pushing the franchise to levels that it's never seen before critically during its nearly 15-year run.

Black Panther 2 Strikes Golden Globe Fortunes

Marvel

Angela Bassett won the 2023 Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This makes Bassett the first actor in MCU history to win a Golden Globe for a performance in a Marvel Studios movie.

Bassett was part of the following group of nominees for the award:

Angela Bassett ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever )

) Kerry Condon ( The Banshees of Inisherin )

) Jamie Lee Curtis ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

) Dolly De Leon ( Triangle of Sadness )

) Carey Mulligan (She Said)

This marks the second Golden Globe for Bassett individually after winning the award for Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) for 1993's What's Love Got to Do with It. She also won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast for 2018's Black Panther.

Bassett Hits Gold for Stellar Work with Marvel

Since the start of the Multiverse Saga, Marvel Studios has finally found itself winning awards on a grander scale, with a number of Emmys under its belt from WandaVision and What If...?. Black Panther 2 also earned itself five Oscar pre-nominations after the original movie was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, eventually winning three golden trophies for its efforts.

Bassett's performance as Ramonda was universally regarded as one of the highlights of Black Panther 2, as critics showered praise upon the MCU's 30th film for pulling together a truly heartfelt and emotional adventure. Her death also rang loudly as one of the most impactful moments of the entire runtime, with Bassett's hero sacrificing her life in order to save Riri Williams from drowning.

Simply put, Bassett put her heart and soul into this performance, delivering one rousing speech after another in the MCU sequel as Queen Ramonda led her country through a time of mourning and rebuilding. Even though the entire cast put together award-worthy performances across the board, Bassett regularly came up in conversations and reviews thanks to the work she put in during likely her final MCU entry.

Hopefully, this will open the door for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and other similar organizations to look more closely at performances as good as Bassett's in the MCU, especially with the franchise continuing to expand to new heights. Marvel has already pushed for a number of its biggest stars to be recognized at the 2023 Academy Awards, but with Bassett winning this honor, she should have a great chance at more glory later this year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will begin streaming on Disney+ on February 1.