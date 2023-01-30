Black Panther 2 on Disney+: What Exact TIME Will It Release?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about to become the MCU's latest movie to hit Disney+, but at what time specifically will it be available for fans to watch?

After breaking the record as the highest-grossing female-led superhero movie in history domestically, Black Panther 2 is almost ready to make its streaming debut with Phase 4 of the MCU officially coming to an end.

Shortly after the turn of the new year, fans learned that Black Panther 2 would finally hit Disney+ at the start of February, setting a new MCU record for the longest distance between theatrical debut and streaming arrival.

And now, the time has come to predict when exactly on that date the MCU's latest big-screen blockbuster will take its place alongside so many of its peers.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Arriving on Disney+

When does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release on Disney+?

Black Panther 2 will be available on Disney's streaming service at the same time all of the original Star Wars and Marvel content tends to drop, at 3:00 am ET (12:00am PT), on Wednesday, February 1.

That won't be all, though. One week later, Disney+ will release Black Panther 2 's own episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled one week later on Wednesday, February 8.

Two weeks after that, on Wednesday, February 22, Disney+ will unveil a documentary series titled Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever celebrating the sequel as well. This will highlight all of the music that was used in the movie, and it marks the first time that any MCU movie has received its own full documentary series.

How Many Disney+ Viewers will Black Panther 2 Draw?

Black Panther 2 became easily the best-received MCU movie of 2022, coming close to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' box office haul while landing with critics more than both the Doctor Strange sequel and Thor: Love and Thunder. And with the emotions running high in Wakanda Forever as the MCU mourns the loss of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, the movie should be one that fans revisit often, especially with Black History Month coming at the same time.

This release will also allow fans to go through an entire rewatch of everything that's been released in the MCU to date, with the franchise's Phase 4 slate now officially over as Phase 5 gets set to kick off in 2023.

This fact alone should bring plenty of viewers to Disney+ to catch up on all 30 movies that make up the MCU story through now, and with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania only weeks away, early February will likely be when most people flock to DIsney+ for a full catch-up.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 1.