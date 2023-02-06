Disney+ Announces Historic Marvel Viewership for New MCU Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set an official Disney+ record in regard to other MCU films after it finally hit the streaming service.

The MCU's final send-off to Phase 4 hit Disney+ on February 1, allowing subscribers to have the entire MCU library at their fingertips aside from a select few projects (The Incredible Hulk and the MCU Spider-Man trilogy) due to studio rights.

Black Panther 2 already broke one Disney+ streaming record with the longest time between the theatrical release date and the streaming release date of an MCU film at 82 days. Now, after a highly successful box office run where the movie netted over $842 million globally, it has already broken another record despite only being on the platform for five days.

Black Panther 2 Sets Disney+ Viewership Record

Disney revealed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became the most-watched MCU film premiere on Disney+ of all time.

The film was added to Disney+ on February 1 and broke the record for most hours streamed globally in an MCU movie's first five days on the streaming platform.

MCU Appeal is Still Stronger than Vibranium

Some fans questioned the future of the MCU after films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder weren't received on the same levels as past projects.

However, just as there have been some projects that fans deemed not up to par, there have also been some to exceed expectations such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In a Phase of ups and downs, one aspect that has universally carried over to each project is demand. No matter if a project has a good box office run or gets a lower-than-usual audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the next film in the MCU lineup is always in high demand.

In this case, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever proved that theory true, not only in theaters but also with home streaming. Breaking a record is no small feat, especially when it comes to the MCU - a franchise that has made over $28 billion since its birth in 2008.

Looking ahead to the future always seems to get fans excited, but with how big of a film Black Panther 2 was, and especially because of what its existence means to people, dethroning its new record will be a tall task for any future MCU project.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+.