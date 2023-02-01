Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In celebration of its Disney+ premiere, it was revealed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has an unexpected placement in the MCU's timeline.

Black Panther 2 served as the culmination of the MCU's Phase 4. The sequel paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman while also moving the story forward by introducing Shuri as the next Black Panther.

In the weeks leading to the sequel, one of the main subjects of discussion from fans is the movie's place in the shared universe's timeline. Given that Marvel confirmed that T'Challa is dead in the sequel, many fans have wondered if his demise is connected to Thanos' snap, but the movie disproved it, which led to even more speculation.

Now, Disney+ cleared the confusion.

When Does Black Panther 2 Take Place?

Per Disney+, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes place between Moon Knight and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, serving as the 39th entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) timeline.

The full list of MCU projects in timeline order can be seen below:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The First Avenger Guardians of the Galaxy I Am Groot: Groot’s First Steps Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 I Am Groot: The Little Guy I Am Groot: Groot’s Pursuit I Am Groot: Groot Takes a Bath I Am Groot: Magnum Opus Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Spider-Man: Homecoming Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If...? WandaVision The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spider-Man: Far From Home Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight Black Panther: Wakanda Forever She-Hulk Ms. Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Werewolf by Night The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The full graphic of the MCU timeline can also be seen below:

Disney+

This placement lines up with the past comments of Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's timeline placement.

While saying that he can't pinpoint the exact year, the producer revealed that Wakanda Forever "clearly happens after [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and Eternals," with Moore saying that it "probably" happens "concurrent" with Thor: Love and Thunder and "almost concurrent" with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania:

CinemaBlend: “So what do you say between the movies then?” Moore: “Yeah I mean, look if you think about… This movie clearly happens after No Way Home and Eternals. I think it probably happens potentially concurrent with [Thor: Love and Thunder]. New Asgard does exist in our universe, for instance, or in our film. And almost concurrent with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is coming out in February.”

What Happened to the MCU During Black Panther 2?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's place in the MCU timeline means many significant events are concurrently happening in the wider universe aside from Wakanda and Talokan's war.

Given that it's in between Moon Knight and She-Hulk, it's possible that some parts of Black Panther 2 took place during the eventful clash of Khonshu and Tiamut in the Oscar Isaac-led series.

It's also likely that some of Wakanda Forever took place during Jennifer Walters' transformation into She-Hulk.

Nate Moore's comments indicate that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever happens "concurrent" with Thor: Love and Thunder, meaning that Jane Foster's transformation into Mighty Thor is potentially taking place during Namor's attack in Wakanda as well.

Hopefully, more interesting connections to other projects will be established as the MCU enters Phase 5.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+.