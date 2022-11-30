Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 'Extended Cut' Teased by Cast Member

When it comes to 2022 MCU releases Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the longest Marvel movie to hit theaters—and now, a new tease might indicate an Extended Edition is on the way.

Previously, only three MCU projects have been released with additional footage: Spider-Man: Far From Home, No Way Home, and Avengers: Endgame. With over thirty films made by Marvel Studios, it's clear that this sort of treatment is a rarity.

Nearly all of Marvel's previous projects could contain some really great, never-before-seen footage, with each potentially being worthy of its own Extended Release.

Now a smaller cast member from Wakanda Forever has seemingly teased the existence of an Extended Cut for the Black Panther sequel.

Is Black Panther Getting a Longer Re-Release?

In a new Instagram post, Aba Arthur, an actress who is credited on IMDB as a "Naval Engineer" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has teased an Extended Edition of the recent MCU film.

Alongside a picture of herself amongst other cast and crew members, Arthur curiously stated, "catch our stunt work when the extended edition of the film is released:"

"Behind the scenes Pt. 3... Forever Wakandans... Shout out to the Jabari tribe and my incredible stunt double Phedra Syndelle!!! Catch our stunt work when the extended cut of the film is released"

In a previous interview with Collider, when asked about the possibility of an Extended Cut for the Black Panther sequel, the movie's producer, Nate Moore, shot down the idea.

He noted that Marvel Studios has "typically resisted" that habit and how they "like to think [they] and the filmmakers landed on what the movie should be:"

"Yeah, we've typically resisted that, and I think we'll continue to because we like to think we and the filmmakers landed on what the movie should be. So, I don't know that we'll ever assemble it - I'll never say never. I don't think we'll assemble it into a longer Director's Cut. But certainly, I think there's ways to get those scenes out there in the world without building an extended edition."

Will Wakanda Forever Get an Extended Cut?

If an Extended Edition does happen, Wakanda Forever would join a very small group of MCU films.

But does it even have a chance of happening? Probably not.

First, there are those dismissive statements from producer Nate Moore, which indicate a lack of interest in releasing a longer cut of the film. Second, this is almost certainly an example of an actor trying to speak something into existence.

With how rare MCU Extended Editions are, it has to be quite the big movie to warrant that kind of re-release—like Endgame and No Way Home. Unfortunately, Wakanda Forever doesn't seem to be reaching those heights at any point.

Though, if they did release a longer cut, there's plenty they could do with it. For one, it could explore Namor and his people more, especially since rights issues keep Marvel Studios from giving the character his project.

More of the film could also give audiences more of Dominque Thorne's awesome performance as Riri Williams in preparation for her Disney+ show next year, Ironheart.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters worldwide.