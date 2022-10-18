10 New HD Photos from Extended Cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home

There's no denying that Spider-Man: No Way Home was the biggest movie Marvel Studios has put out in the entire Multiverse Saga. Of course, it's not surprising, given it is a Spidey film. But what made it even bigger was how it not only brought back five previous villains but also Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Spider-Men.

Combining all of those together basically gives Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures a legal method of printing money.

The two studios realized this fairly quickly, as it didn't take too long for them to announce a re-release in theaters titled The More Fun Edition. This cut of the movie would contain some deleted scenes that never made it into the original cut; more Matt Murdock, additional interaction between all three Peters, a new post-credits scene, and more.

Now, that version of the movie has officially been released in digital format, and new high-quality images from it have made their way online.

New No Way Home Pictures Have Arrived

Thanks to Twitter user @Cryptic4KQual, some new HD pictures from the recently released Extended Edition of Spider-Man: No Way Home have hit the web.

Happy Hogan checks in on his apartment's camera feed as he sits with Matt Murdock, wondering what madness is happening with May and Peter.

Marvel

Murdock defends the one and only Happy Hogan, hoping to keep him out of any legal trouble due to the Stark Industries disaster.

Marvel

Peter and MJ stumble upon a mini Sanctum Sanctorum, with MJ offering a look of intense confusion.

Marvel

The mini version of Doctor Strange's house even has a little silhouette in the window, leaving the teenagers in disbelief.

Marvel

Peter reluctantly showcases his powers to his fellow students with the whole school aware of his secret identity.

Marvel

Hannibal Buress' Coach Wilson watches Peter scale the gym wall, looking disappointed in his student after the Mysterio news.

Marvel

Spider-Man can be seen casually catching a criminal as he patrols the city.

Marvel

The aforementioned criminal also happens to be Spider-Man star Tom Holland's brother, Harry Holland, in his deleted cameo appearance.

Marvel

Spidey's victory is brought down a few pegs when Mysterio supporters toss green paint on his suit—which is why he ends up wearing it inside out later in the movie.

Marvel

A new glimpse of Lizard is shown as he sits in his cell, tossing a pebble in front of him.

Marvel

What Else Wasn't Seen?

As great as it was to have an Extended Edition of Spider-Man: No Way Home, many fans expected more than they got. So what else might have been cut?

Thanks to some early rumors, far before the film hit theaters, there were signs of an actual courtroom scene being filmed. This means there might be a scene with Matt Murdock defending Peter Parker in front of a jury.

Then, there's almost certainly far more footage between Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland's Spider-Men out there. So while there was some new stuff in the Extended Edition, it's likely only a small fraction of what Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are possibly sitting on.

Fans will have to hope that someday, even more footage will be made available.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Edition is now available for purchase where digital films are sold.