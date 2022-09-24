Tom Hiddleston Reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tobey & Andrew Returns

The Multiverse has been the lynchpin of the new MCU saga, following the culmination of the Infinity Stones and Thanos himself. This has led to some amazing moments, such as the return of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X or the introduction of John Krasinski’s Reed Richards. One of the biggest moments it has provided was the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as they teamed up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in No Way Home.

None of this, however, would have been possible without Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Last year’s Disney+ adventure saw the proper introduction of the Multiverse—in fact, the events of the series are what allows for those infinite possibilities to even exist in the first place.

Now, it’s almost time for the show to return for its second season. The cast and crew are in the midst of production, having just shown a first look a few weeks ago at D23.

In an interview about his return next year, Tom Hiddleston also took to time to share his thoughts on how much fun the MCU’s Multiverse has been—and also his reaction to seeing three Spider-Men share the screen at once.

Tom Hiddleston on Three Spider-Men

Marvel

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tom Hiddleston talked about Loki introducing the Multiverse last year and how it’s grown since then, including giving the world multiple Spider-Men.

Hiddleston began talking about the “extraordinary jigsaw puzzle” that was Loki’s first season and how the series placed his chaotic God of Mischief “inside [an] institution of order and structure and form:”

“Season one felt like this extraordinary jigsaw puzzle of taking Loki out of everything that was familiar to him and everything that was familiar to the audience about his relationship with everyone in the MCU and introducing him to an unfamiliar world at the Time Variance Authority, of the TVA, and placing his kind of chaotic improvising quality inside this institution of order and structure and form… and he gets to the end of that journey, and the end of [those] six episode[s] and all the complexity of the confrontation with Sylvie, and comes back and Mobius and [Hunter B-15] don’t know who he is.”

Hiddleston continued, exclaiming how he “couldn’t wait” to continue that journey and answer all the questions the show brought up:

“So it ends on this almost the biggest question mark of all, which is, who am I? Where am I? So I couldn’t wait to get stuck in to try and answer those questions and also complete the journey. I think… we’re just at the beginning with season one in terms of introducing the Multiverse and a new Multiverse of infinity possibility with Variants.”

The actor then recalled being tickled by Spider-Man: No Way Home and seeing three Variants of Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland) on screen, something he was familiar with, having experienced filming with multiple Loki Variants at once:

“You know, it’s been a—even since season one came out, it’s been really exciting. I remember going to see Spider-Man: No Way Home and thinking, ‘oh yeah, there are three Spider-Mans in there, [and we have] two Lokis’… (laughs) its sort of—or Multiverse of Madness, it’s something that’s now real and exists as it’s as alive for the audience as it was for us when we were making it [but] we had to keep it very quiet.”

The Magic of Multiversal Variants

Marvel

Tom Hiddleston sounds like he enjoyed No Way Home’s big Spider-Man moments just like most MCU fans did. Having three Spider-Men team up is the perfect showcase of what the Multiverse can achieve when it comes to the MCU’s storytelling—and Hiddleston was there at its origin.

Hopefully, before the Multiverse Saga is complete, both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield can sneak one more appearance in. The obvious best place for this would be during Avengers: Secret Wars, especially since no one knows what’s up with Spider-Man 4 just yet.

As for Loki’s upcoming second season, hopefully, it will be able to dive deeper even into the Multiverse this time around and truly explore some insane new timelines.

While the D23 trailer didn’t reveal much, it did seemingly promise a creepy and unsettling adventure. That’s not to mention all of its teases of Kang’s newfound Variants and their reigns of power.

The series is set to hit Disney+ sometime next summer, but no specific date has been set.