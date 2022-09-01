Spider-Man: No Way Home Finally Reveals Stunning Posters With Tobey & Andrew

Spider-Man: No Way Home remains a hot topic across the comic book movie fandom nearly nine months after its debut, largely thanks to its string of re-releases over the next month. But considering how this movie brought Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland as well as five iconic villains, it's no surprise that the MCU threequel is still wildly popular.

After earning nearly $2 billion at the box office in its initial theatrical run, the recently dubbed More Fun Stuff Version of the film will give fans just over 10 minutes of new material that Sony and Marvel haven't released until now. This will consist of seven deleted scenes being added to the extended cut, showing more of Peter Parker at Midtown High, a deeper look into the Sanctum Sanctorum's undercroft, and thrilling new material with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.

Along with the new footage in No Way Home's extended cut, fans also have the chance to enjoy another round of artwork in a new book that features Holland, Maguire, and Garfield on the cover in their Spider-Man costumes. Now, with The More Fun Stuff Version on the big screen, Marvel and Sony are once again utilizing Maguire and Garfield in a new round of posters, and some great posters at that.

Maguire and Garfield Shine on No Way Home Posters

As shared by Mondo News on Twitter, artist Matt Taylor has released three incredible posters for Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead of the theatrical debut of the threequel's More Fun Stuff Version.

The first of these centers on Tom Holland's MCU hero, who jumps forward in the Integrated Suit that he got after curing Dr. Otto Octavius. Under the watchful eye of Doctor Strange and surrounded by villains and friends alike, Holland has Andrew Garfield's Spider swinging on the left and Tobey Maguire's hero on the right.

Sony Pictures

While the rest of the poster stays the same, each web-slinger star gets their turn in the spotlight.

Tobey Maguire's Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man soars through the air in the second poster, boasting the same classic suit that he wore in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. Holland swings in on the left and Garfield on the right.

Sony Pictures

And to complete the trio, Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man gets his time in the spotlight with Holland on the left and Maguire on the right. To keep up with the theme of the other two posters, Garfield takes the same exact pose as his two Spider counterparts.

Sony Pictures

These are limited edition posters labeled "Peter 1," "Peter 2," and "Peter 3," and will be available until 11:59AM CT on Tuesday, September 6.

Sony Unveils First Great No Way Home Posters

One of the only big complaints with No Way Home has actually been its posters. Many fans have described them as bland and unoriginal. Heck, the great posters for the movie didn't even start releasing until well after the threequel hit theaters.

But this time, Sony provides something that actually looks well thought out and excellently designed as Maguire, Garfield, and Holland each get a moment to shine in their own posters.

Along with the heroic trio, Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts looks as intimidating as ever while the border highlights the threequel's quintet of villains. Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds and Zendaya's MJ even have their moment to shine, with the coloring around both actors making them both look incredibly cool.

These new posters should be quite the hot ticket item over the next few days, coming as something significantly better than what Sony and Marvel delivered during the film's initial promo tour. As The More Fun Stuff Version makes its own run in theaters, it remains to be seen what other exciting imagery makes its way into the public eye.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for home viewing, and The More Fun Stuff Version will make its way through theaters