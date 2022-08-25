New Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Art Collection Unveiled

Spider-Man: No Way Home served as a fitting tribute to the legacy of Marvel's web-slinger since it featured a rare team-up among the three Spider-Men from across three generations. The film marked the first time that Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers were showcased side by side, pitting them against iconic villains, such as Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus.

As a result of No Way Home's fan service, the movie garnered an incredible box office return combined with an overwhelmingly positive reception from fans and critics. The hype didn't stop there, as it was confirmed that an extended cut is set to be released this September, with this version having 11 minutes of more footage.

Now, another new piece of No Way Home memorabilia has emerged online.

Marvel Continues to Celebrate Spider-Man: No Way Home's Success

Marvel, via Amazon, revealed a Spider-Man: No Way Home art book that is set to feature exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the threequel's creative team.

The art book's cover features Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland's respective Spider-Man:

The book's official description also promised "insider details" about the film's development:

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his life as a high school kid from the high-stakes world of being a Super Hero. Caught in the spotlight, Peter must now deal with the fallout of his identity being exposed while applying to college and trying to enjoy his senior year with MJ and Ned. When Peter goes to Doctor Strange for help, new threats force him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Continuing their popular ART OF series of movie tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film."

The hardcover art book is set to be released on March 14, 2023.

What Other No Way Home Secrets will this Book Reveal?

Hardcover art books allow fans to uncover unused concept art and exclusive behind-the-scenes details about how movies like No Way Home came to be.

Before No Way Home was released, anticipation for the movie was sky-high. Marketing for the film was minimal even before the debut of its trailer, but it consistently made headlines due to an extensive amount of rumors centered around Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Marvel comebacks.

It's possible that this latest piece of Spidey paraphernalia will provide more context about how Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures managed to pull this off. This hardcover book could also unveil why Maguire and Garfield's inclusions leaked ahead of the movie's premiere, despite the extensive secrecy from the studio.

Moreover, unused designs of different characters are also expected to be revealed. More alternate versions of the costumes of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and the three Spider-Men might be included.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended cut is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, September 2.