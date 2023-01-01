Disney+ Announces Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Streaming Release Date

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has enjoyed an impressive theatrical run, a new update has revealed when fans can rewatch the MCU sequel in the comfort of their homes.

Black Panther 2's Disney+ release date has long been a subject of speculation among fans. Some have expected it to premiere on the streaming service after its expected 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

However, a past report revealed that Marvel Studios had no plans to release on Disney+ at the end of 2022.

When Will Black Panther 2 Be on Disney Plus?

Disney+ Support Team confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release on Disney's main streaming service on Friday, January 20.

This will mark 70 days after Black Panther 2 debuted in theaters on November 11, 2022, matching the window of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings while exceeding the theater-to-streaming gaps of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (a record-low 47 days) and Thor: Love and Thunder (62 days).

This Wakanda Forever streaming news was first reported by The Hollywood Handle.

