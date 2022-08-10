Star Wars: Andor Release Dates of Every Episode Officially Announced

The upcoming Andor show will undoubtedly be one of the more interesting Star Wars affairs. Why? Well, the series is shrouded in mystery, with plot details being meticulously hidden away. The project even got a twelve-episode season two before it ever aired a single episode. It seems that Lucasfilm seems extremely confident in its investment.

One aspect of the show consistently touted by the creatives behind the scenes is the scope of the series. An Andor producer noted that “the scale of the show is so huge” and revealed how they worked in “blocks of three episodes,” with each section having its own director.

Another part of Andor that stands out amongst the pack is that “[they] didn't use StageCraft at all,” which is the famous LED wall made famous by The Mandalorian. This is key to giving the series a uniquely grounded and gritty feel.

While the series was recently delayed a few weeks, Lucasfilm aimed to make it up to fans by dropping three new episodes on day one. Now the studios has revealed the release date of the rest of season one.

Release Dates for All 12 Andor Episodes

Star Wars

Disney has released the official release dates for every episode of its upcoming Star Wars series Andor on Twitter. After the first three episodes premiere on Wednesday, September 21, there will be one episode per week over the following nine weeks.

The premiere dates are as follows:

Episode 1: September 21

Episode 2: September 21

Episode 3: September 21

Episode 4: September 28

Episode 5: October 5

Episode 6: October 12

Episode 7: October 19

Episode 8: October 26

Episode 9: November 2

Episode 10: November 9

Episode 11: November 16

Episode 12: November 23

The official graph can be seen below.

Lucasfilm

Andor is Here for the Long Haul

Twelve episodes is a long run for an original Disney+ series—in fact, Andor will hold the record for the longest live-action season until Daredevil: Born Again hits the service in 2024. While shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi came and went, Andor will be a part of the pop culture conversation for months to come.

Hopefully, it will be able to live up to the expectations it's set for itself. When the show was first announced, many were confused as to why that character was getting his own show. Now it’s almost time to experience why Lucasfilm made the call.

Unlike The Mandalorian, which is still going strong with its third season set to air next year, Andor already has an end date set. In fact, season two will conclude its run with that last episode leading right into Rogue One, where Cassian Andor meets his end saving the galaxy.

Andor hits Disney+ on September 21, 2022.