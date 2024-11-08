Marvel D23 Brazil (2024) Panel Time, How To Watch & Expected Announcements

Marvel Studios is set to make its exciting return at Brazil's D23 2024, offering a lineup of special panels tailored for fans. Here is how to tune in, what announcements to expect, and the full schedule for each panel.

One of the largest attractions at D23 Brazil, Marvel Studios will occupy more than 900 square meters of floor space, featuring interactive activities and surprises related to upcoming releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Daredevil: Born Again.

Attendees will also have access to a Marvel-themed barber shop, offering specialized haircuts with a superhero twist (advance reservations required).

You can check out every panel Disney has to offer from D23 Brazil this year here, but if you are looking for additional event details, specific times, and streaming information for only the Marvel panels, check out our breakdown below:

Marvel's D23 Brazil 2024 Panel Schedule

D23

Marvel's Wastelanders

Marvel's Wastelanders panel at D23 Brazil, scheduled for Friday, November 8 at 1:15 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT), will highlight the final chapter of the audio series Marvel's Wastelanders. In this sixth installment, fan-favorite characters Wolverine, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, and Doctor Doom band together to confront Valeria Richards.

The event will include details about the series finale as well as a look back at the gripping stories and characters of previous installments.

Each chapter of Marvel's Wastelanders presents an alternate future where villains triumphed over heroes, leaving a grim world in their wake.

The series includes Wastelanders: Doom, Wolverine, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Star-Lord, each exploring how these characters navigate this bleak landscape while facing personal trials, betrayals, and quests for redemption.

With a cast featuring stars like Dylan Baker, Susan Sarandon, Robert Patrick, and Timothy Busfield, the audio epic combines Marvel storytelling with immersive sound design and original music.

Estúdios Disney, Dia 2

The main Marvel panel at D23 Brazil, scheduled for Saturday, November 9 at 4:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT), is expected to deliver exciting updates on both upcoming films and TV series from Marvel Studios.

Rumors from Alex Perez suggest that the panel will spotlight Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* in the film segment, along with anticipated television titles like What If...? Season 3, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Daredevil: Born Again.

Special guests are also rumored to attend, adding to the anticipation surrounding this event.

With Marvel’s past panels often featuring exclusive footage, announcements, and high-profile appearances, D23 Brazil's presentation is expected to offer fans an in-depth look at these highly anticipated projects and possibly reveal additional surprises.

This panel could bring fresh insights into Marvel's upcoming year that including six new Disney+ MCU series.

Marvel Rivals

On Saturday, November 9 at 10:30 a.m. local time (8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT), Marvel will hold a panel on Marvel Rivals, an upcoming free-to-play hero shooter developed by NetEase Games.

Set for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, Marvel Rivals is a 6v6 third-person shooter featuring a current roster of 26 Marvel characters.

With its unique "Dynamic Hero Synergy" system, players can team up heroes to enhance their combat capabilities. The game's storyline centers on a Multiversal conflict between Doctor Doom and his heroic 2099 counterpart.

The panel may reveal new content for the game, including additional characters, maps, or character skins, building anticipation ahead of its launch on December 6.

D23 Brazil runs from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10 at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil. Check out the full D23 Brazil schedule, including panels from Walt Disney Animation, Lucasfilm, Disney+ and more here!