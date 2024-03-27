Marvel Rivals Game: What Consoles Will It Release On?

Players are wondering what consoles and platforms Marvel Rivals will launch on this year.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games recently announced the comic book superhero answer to Overwatch with Marvel Rivals. The multiplayer experience will allow players to utilize iconic heroes and villains in 6v6 combat with a variety of powers and skills to harness.

What Platforms Will Marvel Rivals Release On?

The official announcement of Marvel Rivals from developer NetEase Games stated the game will launch with the Closed Alpha in May on PC.

The game will be available as a free-to-play experience across Steam and the Epic Games Store - via Geoff Keighley on X (formerly Twitter).

As such, it appears the initial focus for Marvel Rivals will be on the PC release, but will it still come to consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Will Marvel Rivals Ever Release on Consoles?

While NetEase Games has yet to confirm a console launch for Marvel Rivals on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, it would be surprising if it didn't make its way there eventually due to the massive player bases of both platforms.

After a user on X questioned, "No consoles?," in response to the trailer, the official Marvel Rivals account reaffirmed the Closed Alpha Test "will be available for PC" but called for fans to "stay tuned for future updates:"

"The Closed Alpha Test will be available for PC. Stay tuned for future updates!"

This seems to indicate that the initial Closed Alpha testing for Marvel Rivals will be exclusive to PC players while also teasing plans to bring the Overwatch-esque experience to consoles down the line in the beta or full launch stages.

As such, it's unlikely console players will be enjoying Marvel Rivals as soon as May, but perhaps they could be further into summer or later in the year.

What Consoles Would Marvel Rivals Release On?

As NetEase Games does appear at the very least open to releasing Marvel Rivals on consoles, the next question is what platforms it would likely make its way to.

Well, as neither NetEase Games nor Marvel Games has any exclusivity deals with Sony or Microsoft branching across all their titles, the current-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are safe bets.

As the game doesn't appear to boast any especially advanced graphics or innovative technology, it may even be able to run on PS4 and Xbox One. However, even if the last-gen consoles are graphically capable of running Marvel Rivals, the developer may opt to omit them with their successors now almost four years old.

It wouldn't even be shocking to see Marvel Rivals one day make its way to Nintendo Switch as the multiplayer icon it is imitating, Overwatch, can be found on the home and portable hybrid console.

Marvel Rivals will launch its Closed Alpha Test in May on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.