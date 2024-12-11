Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players have been missing out on Marvel Rivals so far, and some are wondering if they will ever get to join in on the fun.

Upon launching in December 2024, Marvel Rivals was only released for PlayStation 5 (and Pro), Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Will Marvel Rivals Release on Last-Gen Consoles?

NetEase

As of now, there has been no sign of Marvel Rivals coming to last-gen platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

In terms of other potential platform releases, during an interview with Pocket Tactics ahead of launch, game director Thaddeus Sasser confirmed that "there are no discussions [happening]" regarding a mobile or Switch release.

One has to wonder if Marvel Rivals could ultimately land on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 which is expected to release within the next year.

With four years passed since the current-gen consoles were released in 2020, more and more developers are now abandoning the older platforms for good.

While financial factors and a push to sell more current consoles surely play into this decision, there are also technical and quality reasons behind it.

In trying to maintain support for older consoles, developers can be limited in the features they can utilize and the scope of their game to ensure decent performance on lesser hardware.

The decision to abandon Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch for Marvel Rivals was likely a technical one to ensure developers could realize their full vision.

Marvel Rivals is available to download free now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.