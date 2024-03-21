Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra Game: What Consoles Will It Release On?

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is set to release in 2025 on consoles, and gamers are eager to know which ones.

Uncharted head writer and creative director Amy Henning will lead the way at Skydance New Media on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Releasing in 2025, the single-player experience will allow gamers to play as Captain America and Black Panther, along with a Wakandan spy and a Howling Commando in occupied Paris to stop a sinister plot and the rise of Hydra.

Will Marvel 1943 Be Exclusive to Xbox or PlayStation?

Even after the latest updates on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, developer Skydance New Media has yet to officially confirm what platforms the superhero title will be released on, but there are some clear indications.

As no exclusive platform has been noted so far and Skydance New Media has no association with either Sony or Microsoft, Marvel 1943 should be available across both Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Of course, with a year still to go until Rise of Hydra releases in 2025, there is a chance Skydance New Media could form a partnership with either side to release the game exclusively on their platform.

It would be far from the first Marvel game to take that route recently as all of Insomniac Games' Spider-Man titles are exclusive to PlayStation and Arkane Studios' upcoming Blade is only expected to release on Xbox and PC.

That said, those titles are in more unique situations as Insomniac was acquired by Sony in 2019 and Arkane has been part of Xbox Game Studios since 2021.

So, unless a major shift happens in the coming year, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will likely be released on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Will Marvel 1943 Release on PS4 and Xbox One?

But what about those gamers who are still lingering on the last-gen consoles? Is there any hope for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra to release on PS4 and Xbox One?

Marvel 1943 has been developed on Unreal Engine 5, taking advantage of all its latest features to deliver gorgeous gameplay and cinematic cutscenes with near-lifelike visuals across the board.

By this point, over three years after the new generation consoles launched in the fall of 2020, very few major titles are released

Between the impressive technical achievements and the age of the older consoles, last-gen players shouldn't hold out hope to ever see Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra release on PS4 and Xbox One.

Will Marvel 1943 Release on PC?

While Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be the first game from Skydance New Media, the company's other game division, Skydance Interactive, has previously released several games before, most of which are VR-based.

These include Archangel, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Arashi: Castles of Sin, all of which can be played on PC.

As such, it would be surprising if Marvel 1943 wasn't ported to PC, even if that were to be released further down the line from its console counterpart, as sometimes proves to be the case with major AAA titles.

Will Marvel 1943 Release on Nintendo Switch?

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was developed on Unreal Engine 5, which does technically support deploying games to Nintendo Switch, but that does not make its release on the platform any more likely.

The advanced graphics and technical features of Marvel 1943 make it unlikely the game would even be able to run on Nintendo Switch, given the portable console has less power behind it than the last-gen consoles.

That said, gamers have been treated to surprises in recent years such as Hogwarts Legacy making its way to Nintendo Switch with an adapted and generally poorly received port, so anything is possible.

However, Switch players should not hold out hope to see Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra on the Nintendo hybrid console, as is the case for most major AAA titles.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will launch in 2025.