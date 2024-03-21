Marvel's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra video game will bring a talented cast of actors to play a group of iconic characters from Marvel Comics lore.

Officially unveiled (after being teased for years) at the State of Unreal 2024 event, Marvel 1943 will take fans back eight decades to the early days of Marvel history, pitting Captain America and Black Panther against each other.

The first real trailer for the title teases a trip to World-War-II-era Paris in a unique story never seen on screen or in the comics, but outside of an Avenger-on-Avenger skirmish, story details remain scarce.

As confirmed by the game title, however, Hydra will surely play a key role as their quest for power in Europe expands.

Every Character & Actor in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

Khary Payton - Azzuri

Khary Payton

Following in the Vibranium pawprints of the late Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa) and Atandwa Kani (T'Chaka) in the MCU, Khary Payton will embody a lesser-seen Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra named Azzuri.

This King of Wakanda is T'Chaka's father and T'Challa's grandfather, who appears to be on a recon mission in Paris looking to take down Hydra and end World War II.

However, at least in the early stages of the game, he will face some adversity in his quest from a party equally determined to end German tyranny over the world.

Payton is best known for his role as Ezekiel in The Walking Dead, and he has voiceover roles in Invincible, Teen Titans Go!, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Drew Moerlein - Steve Rogers/Captain America

Drew Moerlein

Five years after Chris Evans passed down the MCU's Captain America shield, Steve Rogers will be portrayed in this new video game by voice actor Drew Moerlein.

Captain Rogers will once again be back in the 1940s against his original foe as he treks across France to take down the enemy Germans, although the Black Panther has him equally concerned.

While it is unclear what issue pits him against the King of Wakanda, he will square up against a superhero just as powerful as him before he ultimately saves the world as he's done so many times before.

Other credits on Moerlein's resume include Blue Bloods, NCIS: New Orleans, and Red Dead Redemption II.

Megalyn Echikunwoke - Nanali

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Kling Azzuri will not go into battle against Hydra without support, which comes in the form of Megalyn Echikunwoke's Nanali in this video game.

Nanali is seen for a couple of moments in the game's trailer, serving as a Wakandan spy embedded in Paris.

She is heard urging Azzuri to stay on the rooftops and out of sight, doing her best to ensure her king is careful in his endeavor.

Echikunwoke can be seen in Night School, 24, and Mind Games.

Marque Richardson - Gabriel Jones

Marque Richardson

Captain America will have his own support system courtesy of United States soldier Gabriel Jones, played by Marque Richardson.

Bringing back a classic Marvel team, Jones will serve as one of the Howling Commandos, who fans should recognize from 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

Jones is seen in the trailer mentioning "The Eye of Force" before encountering Nanali in later footage, hoping to figure out who the Wakandans are and what they want.

Richardson's previous work includes Dear White People (both the movie and the TV series), Antebellum, and True Blood.

Lyne Renée - Julie

Lyne Renée

While Julie is not seen in the trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Lyne Renée provides the voice acting for this new character.

Julie is only heard for a moment telling Captain America he "may encounter some obstacles," and press material lists her as a "key ally in the French Resistance" alongside the first Avenger.

Renée is best known for her performances in Split, The Gentleman, and Wrath of Man.

Joel Johnstone - Howard Stark

Joel Johnstone

Originally portrayed by John Slattery and Dominic Cooper in the MCU, classic '40s character Howard Stark will return to the Marvel world in this game behind Joel Johnstone's voiceover work.

Howard will likely be the brains behind much of Captain America's gear, including his shield, although little else is known about the man Tony Stark's Iron Man calls "dad."

His only line heard in the trailer has him telling somebody, "If you wanted us dead, we'd be dead, so what do you want?"

Johnstone enjoyed a recurring role as Archie Cleary on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and he's also known for CSI: Vegas and The Astronaut Wives Club.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be available to play sometime in 2025.

