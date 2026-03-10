2026's War Machine Movie Cadre Are Not the Villains That You Would Expect

Netflix's War Machine introduced the concept of "cadre" in the military, and they appear not to be the dangerous villains fans thought they were. The brand-new action science fiction movie centers on a combat engineer, referred to only as "81" (played by Reacher star Alan Ritchson), who participates in a simulated 24-hour combat mission in the wilderness. However, chaos broke loose after an alien killing machine disrupted their mission, leading to a brutal fight for survival.

Before being deployed on a mission, the First Sergeant mentioned the term "cadre" to warn the team, and some fans theorized it had something to do with the otherworldly machine that haunted 81 and his unit.

War Machine premiered on Netflix on March 6. It stars Alan Ritchson, Esai Morales, Jai Courtney, Dennis Quaid, Keiynan Lonsdale, Daniel Webber, and Stephan James.

What Actually Is Cadre in War Machine Movie Explained

At the 23:30 mark of War Machine, Esai Morales' First Sergeant Torres laid out the details of the Rangers' simulated mission in the wilderness, which involves reconnaissance and rescue of survivors after a classified aircraft was shot down behind enemy lines. Torres warned the Rangers that they "may be ambushed by cadre at any time."

While some thought that the actual bipedal killing machine was the Cadre, this was not the case, as Cadre was a real-life military term. Cadre are experienced military instructors who train recruits, pretending to be simulated enemies during their final grueling field exercise.

Cadres are not real villains in War Machine. Instead, they are positioned to test the recruits' skills, leadership, and resilience under pressure during the US Army Ranger Assessment and Selection Program (RASP). The cadres didn't show up to test the recruits in the film because they were eventually killed by the extraterrestrial killing machine, even before the training exercise started.

Why Cadre in War Machine Is More Significant Than Fans Realize

While the batch of training cadre suffered a tragic fate in War Machine, the term helped ground the movie in its military realism and make it more believable.

It is also quite devastating that the killing machine (which resembles the design of the aliens in War of the Worlds) obliterated the cadre's base, with 81 and the remaining survivors seeing the aftermath after its destruction. It conveys the idea that these training officers, who are supposed to be unbreakable, became collateral damage in the alien-killing machine's invasion of the wilderness.

Overall, the tragic death of the cadres emphasized the idea that even the skilled training instructors and best-prepared rangers are vulnerable to the unknown, like the bipedal alien killing machine in the movie.