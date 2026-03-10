Project Hail Mary Review: Ryan Gosling's Stellar Sci-Fi Epic, Like His New Alien Buddy, Absolutely Rocks

Project Hail Mary, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord's live-action adaptation of Andy Weir's best-selling sci-fi novel, is finally hitting the big screen. The Ryan Gosling-starrer is a charming big-screen ode to the bravery of space exploration and the colorful truth 'out there' (to paraphrase The X-Files).

Weir's novels are almost made for the movies. Both The Martian and Project Hail Mary center on smart, space-stranded characters who use their brains to problem-solve their way out of tough spots. They're excellent (bestselling) novels, but that regular feature of characters figuring it out in wildly new circumstances is the perfect route into a script: active protagonist, blank check for exposition, major excitement in store.

The Martian starred Matt Damon as astronaut Dr. Mark Watney, stranded on Mars and forced to build a self-sustaining colony while he waits to be rescued. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film grossed $603 million and was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Project Hail Mary is bold, surprisingly sweet, and considerably funny. Thanks in large part to a fantastic performance from Ryan Gosling, it's a stellar cinematic ride and one of the finest big-screen sci-fi outings in years.

A Tremendous Ryan Gosling Anchors a Moving, Funny Sci-Fi Epic

Amazon MGM Studios

Project Hail Mary is set on a near-future Earth where the Sun is, oddly enough, getting dimmer. There's also a mysterious infrared line between the sun and Venus (called the Petrova line), and if humanity can't stop the dimming, Earth will be plunged into an ice age in under 30 years. Enter Ryan Gosling's Dr. Ryland Grace, an unconventionally brilliant but cowardly scientist-turned-teacher who is coerced into volunteering for a mission to a deep space star, Tau Ceti, that strangely seems immune to the crisis.

Gosling is a strong centerpiece of the film as a stranded astronaut who is humanity's quite possible last and only hope. As a good-natured but weak and risk-averse doctor, it’s easy to cheer him on as he floats outside his comfort zone. Gosling’s inherent charm ensures a comical likability that underscores the journey, and he has a wonderful dynamic with Sandra Hüller's somewhat cantankerous project lead, Eva.

Other members of the cast all have a great screen presence, with special shout-outs to Industry alum Ken Leung and Werewolves Within star Milana Vayntrub as memorable team members. The star of the show is Rocky, an extraterrestrial being that I won’t say that much about, but whose interactions with Gosling are heart-meltingly endearing and intellectually stimulating.

Lord & Miller Cement a Visionary New Space Classic

Amazon MGM Studios

Without spoiling too much about Rocky because it’s fun to experience it for yourself, he was accomplished with a careful combination of VFX and actual puppetry. The care shows; despite his unexpected form, the film successfully gives Rocky an adorable extraterrestrial personality that is easy to connect to. Gosling's interactions with the lovable being bring Project Hail Mary into territory that's a little bit The Martian, a little bit Arrival, a dash of Interstellar, and a lot of charming brilliance. At times, it feels like the best live-action Pixar film we could ever hope for, yet it remains fresh and original.

There are moments when Project Hail Mary feels slow-paced or slightly long in the tooth as a narrative. By and large, there are plenty of fun, emotional moments, numerous stunning visuals, and smart problem-solving that guarantee hard sci-fi fans will also have something to celebrate. As a consequence, it’s a fun ride throughout. As the tale progresses, the problem-solving sections drag, slowing the pace and narrative progression toward the finale. Some of the chronology-hopping introduction of backstory also occasionally interrupts narrative flow, but as a whole, it sings.

Project Hail Mary is clearly one of those films where a number of factors simply went right, and it's obvious. Drew Goddard's script balances emotional weight, humor, and the more technical science of it all well. Cinematographer Greig Fraser showcases the dangerous majesty of space. Ryan Gosling gives a performance that, along with his work in La La Land and Barbie, will be inserted into his future Lifetime Achievement Oscar, and Lord and Miller cement one of the most engaging sci-fi spectacles in the last decade.

Final Rating: 9/10

Project Hail Mary hits theaters on Friday, March 20, 2026.