Invincible TV Creator Robert Kirkman Teases Future Spin-off Possibilities: 'There's Certainly Corners of This Universe We'd Love To Explore More' (Exclusive)

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman shared a promising update about the possibility of seeing spinoffs for the Amazon Prime Video series. The popularity of the hit animated superhero series has led fans to wonder if more projects set in the same universe could eventually be greenlit, especially after Prime Video released a special centered around Atom Eve in 2023. The spinoff centers on Eve's tragic origin story and the true nature of her godlike powers, and it was released in-between Invincible Seasons 1 and 2. In the comics, Invincible has already expanded into several spinoffs, including Atom Eve & Rex Splode, The Pact, Brit, and Guarding the Globe.

The Direct spoke exclusively with Invincible creator Robert Kirkman during promotion for Season 4 of the show, which hits Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, March 18. He confirmed that they would "certainly love to do more" spinoff shows, noting that the show operates in an "expansive, vast world:"

The Direct: "In 2023, we got the Atom Eve special spin off. I'm curious. Since then, have there been any conversations internally or with Prime Video about other potential spinoff series or projects?" Robert Kirkman: "I mean, right now, we would certainly love to do more. There's an expansive, vast world within Invincible but right now, we're focused on getting the show out on a yearly basis and, again, just managing the enormity of this series is so daunting... It's definitely keeping us busy."

However, Kirkman admitted that they "just haven't had the time" to develop new spin-offs due to the time constraints of releasing new seasons for the main Invincible series. Still, the Invincible creator pointed out that "there are certainly corners of this universe that we would love to explore:"

Robert Kirkman: "So, you know, that special was something that was done to kind of mitigate the time passing between Season 1 and Season 2 to get something out there in advance to try to win the audience back after such a long gap that we were... regrettable, but nothing we could do about it. And so, since we haven't had that gap, we just haven't had the time, really. But you know, as time goes on, there's certainly corners of this universe that we would love to explore more, and so, who knows what the future holds?"

Amazon Prime Video

Kirkman's latest comments are a promising sign that Invincible will continue in the animated space even if it finishes its main storyline involving the Viltrumite War. Kirkman made it clear, though, that the current priority is the main show.

In April 2025, Kirkman confirmed that the Invincible comics added another spinoff to its lineup, Battle Beast, which chronicles the titular character's adventures between his appearances in Invincible. The comics creator also teased that this new series "opens the door" for more spin-off comics.

Which Spinoffs Should Invincible Release?

Amazon Prime Video

Given the massive roster of characters in Invincible, there is a lot of potential for spin-offs for the show's creative team to work on once the main story of Mark Grayson and Atom Eve comes to a conclusion.

Some of the most compelling spinoff candidates could revolve around a prequel of Nolan Grayson's arrival on Earth, an anthology series about different versions of Guardians of the Globe through the years, or even a story centered around Rex Splode way before his death in Invincible Season 3.

Seeing more of Nolan's time as a "good" version of Omni-Man could make for a great story in an animated special, similar to how Atom Eve's origin was chronicled.

A Rex Splode spinoff would certainly be a fun one if it embraces an R-rated adventure, while seeing a Justice League-type set of stories that revolves around the different versions of Guardians of the Globe may also be an exciting continuation of the franchise. More of the Coalition of Planets and an Allen the Alien-focused spinoff are also exciting potential chapters.