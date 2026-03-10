Peacock Confirms Ted Season 3 Replacement Series

Instead of making Ted Season 3, Peacock plans to develop a new program to replace Seth MacFarlane's live-action series. Following up on MacFarlane's two Ted movies from 2012 and 2015, the creative mind behind Family Guy and American Dad returned to this R-rated universe for a prequel series on Peacock. However, things are about to change for the talking teddy bear.

Ted creator Seth MacFarlane confirmed that a third season of the Ted Peacock show is unlikely to happen after Season 2 premiered in March 2026. Instead, Peacock will replace this entry with a new animated Ted series, bringing back Mark Wahlberg, Seth MacFarlane, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth to reprise their roles from Ted 2 via voice-over.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, MacFarlane confirmed that he wrote the final scene of the live-action show to depict Max Burkholder's John Bennett evolving into Mark Wahlberg's older version and explained that he has heard "no plan" for a third season. This move is due to the extensive production costs associated with developing such a CGI-heavy story:

"I wrote the last scene with Max walking into a gym, presumably coming out as Mark Wahlberg in the first Ted film. So [showrunners] Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan and I kind of painted ourselves into a corner. Is there a way to do it? There’s always a way to do anything. But at the moment, it might take some narrative acrobatics. There’s no plan that I’ve heard of at the moment to do Season 3."

Variety first reported on the animated Ted series in May 2025, but there is no production or release timeframe as of writing. It will be set after the events of Ted 2 and will bring back Wahlberg (John Bennett), MacFarlane (Ted), Seyfried (Samantha Jackson), and Barth (Tami-Lynn) to reprise their roles. This move will help Paramount save on production costs by focusing on animation.

The Ted series serves as a prequel to director/creator Seth MacFarlane's Ted movies, featuring younger versions of those films' leading characters. Starring MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Giorgia Wingham, Alanna Ubach, and Scott Grimes, the show centers on Ted and John Bennett in high school in the mid-'90s, trying to grow up while diving into countless wild R-rated shenanigans. Both seasons of Ted are streaming on Peacock.

The Future of the Ted Franchise

Peacock

While the first two Ted movies performed well at the box office ($765 million combined globally), having a main character completely developed through CGI is a tough hurdle to overcome. It does not appear that the studio has found a way to navigate those costs, making it an expensive endeavor to produce TV seasons of a show with over twice the runtime of the movies.

The animated Ted series should help navigate some of the financials, as it will use the same medium for all its characters rather than creating Ted separately from the rest of the footage. It will also be less expensive to have the cast return for voiceovers than to incur the costs of bringing them into live-action.

With so much Ted material over the last few years, it also begs the question of whether a third movie will be made. While it has been over a decade since the last film, given how much Ted 2 underperformed the first at the box office, it would be difficult to see Universal wanting to foot the bill for another film that may underperform financially and critically.