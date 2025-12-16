Disney+ Reveals 14 Best Christmas TV Episodes To Stream In 2025

In a new video, Disney+ highlighted 14 of the best Christmas TV episodes to stream this holiday season. In 2025, finding that perfect piece of festive content can be so hard, given the sheer amount of snow-capped content on the various streaming platforms. So, it is helpful when the streamers themselves select a few of their favorites that they deem worth checking out.

Of course, there are plenty of new Christmas-themed releases for audiences to enjoy (like Netflix's 2025 Christmas movie My Secret Santa), but Disney+ is telling its subscribers to revisit some classic TV episodes in its branding for the 'most wonderful time of the year.'

Disney+ shared a video promo on its official Instagram page, putting the spotlight on 14 Christmas TV episodes for subscribers to enjoy over the 2025 holiday season. These include everything from Disney Channel original favorites like Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zach & Cody to mainstays of adult animation like The Simpsons and Family Guy.

Each of these titles is now streaming as part of the Disney+ or Hulu on Disney+ library.

14 of the Best Christmas TV Episodes on Disney+

Family Guy (2025 Christmas Special)

Fox

Family Guy takes on the holiday season in its latest Christmas Special. The new 2025 episode, subtitled "Disney's Hulu's Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie," is a hilarious take on the Christmas movie genre, poking fun at the story of a big city girl (Lois Griffin) coming to a small town for the holidays, only to find love.

Lilo & Stitch: The Series (Season 1, Episode 21)

Disney Channel

In December 2003, Lilo & Stitch: The Series dropped its own Christmas classic in Season 1, Episode 21, "Topper." This adventure follows its central heroes (who recently returned to screen in the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake) as they try to instill the tenets of Christmas in their new alien visitors.

Hannah Montana (Season 3, Episode 5)

Disney Channel

Hannah Montana, Season 3, Episode 5, is a great way to ring in the holidays with the help of everyone's favorite double-lifed popstar. "Killing Me Softly With His Height" is a hilarious Christmas-set Disney adventure, in which Miley Cyrus' Miley character accepts an offer for a date with a cute guy from school, only to discover that he is significantly shorter than her.

The Simpsons (Season 17, Episode 9)

Fox

Christmas-based anthology episodes are nothing new for TV, and Season 17, Episode 9 of The Simpsons offered the beloved animated show's take on the TV staple. In this episode, the series tells three wintery stories centered around Ned Flanders being forced to run Christmas service, Grampa Simpson trying to kill Santa Claus, and Springfield Elementary's production of The Nutcracker.

Ultimate Spider-Man (Season 3, Episode 22)

Disney XD

Spider-Man gets no days off, not even Christmas. In Disney's Ultimate Spider-Man series, Season 3, Episode 22, Spidey sees what the world would look like without him after he is taken on a sinister dream-far-in journey with the devilish Nightmare.

The Proud Family (Season 1, Episode 11)

Disney Channel

"Seven Days of Kwanzaa" (Season 1, Episode 11 of The Proud Family) was all about the true meaning of the holiday season. It follows the Prouds as they help out a local unhoused family over a particularly hard Christmastime.

The Cleveland Show (Season 1, Episode 9)

Fox

In 2009, The Cleveland Show offered up its first take on the Christmas TV episode. Titled "A Cleveland Brown Christmas," the 22-minute romp sees the Brown family headed to the Christmas tree lot to pick out their tree of choice, as well as visiting Santa Claus, sitting down for Christmas dinner, and saving the Christmas spirit.

Shake It Up (Season 3, Episode 5)

Disney Channel

Before appearing in mega-hit blockbusters like Spider-Man and Dune, Zendaya starred in the beloved Disney Channel show Shake It Up. Season 3, Episode 5 of the dance-filled Disney series provides a unique take on the Christmas Carol, as Bella Thorne's CeCe is guided through a dream after breaking up a couple by Zendaya's Rocky Blue/Ghost of Christmas Dance.

Austin & Ally (Season 3, Episode 5)

Disney Channel

"Mix Ups & Mistletoes" (Season 3, Episode 5 of Austin & Ally) features the show's central musical duo performing at a local Kids' Club holiday Party as well as gifting the local children an Austin-themed doll. However, a mix-up at the factory sends the team scrambling with only days before the performance.

The Ghost of Molly McGee (Season 1, Episode 10)

Disney Channel

The Ghost of Molly McGee, Season 1, Episode 10, is a two-part holiday epic, with each segment running just over 10 minutes. The first sees the McGees learning about Hanukkah during a city-wide blackout, and the second follows Molly convincing her father to save Christmas after budget cuts leave Brighton without the annual Snowflake Festival.

Big City Greens (Season 2, Episode 7)

Disney Chennel

Big City Greens Season 2, Episode 7 was the fan-favorite series' first-ever Christmas special. Originally released on Disney Channel and Disney XD in December 2019, the animated episode features the main character, Tilly, helping Cricket make up for a year of misbehavior in hopes of redeeming himself on Christmas Eve.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (Season 1, Episode 21)

Disney Channel

In Season 1, Episode 21 of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, it was Christmas at the Tipton, showcasing the titular set of twins' first holiday season living in New York City's most prestigious hotel. It sees the cast getting snowed in at the Tipton while Maddie rigs the hotel Secret Santa so that the extravagantly rich London will get her a special gift.

Bob's Burgers (Season 4, Episode 8)

Fox

Bob's Burgers Season 4, Episode 8 ("Christmas in the Car") sees the Belcher family getting into the holiday spirit a little early. After their Christmas tree, which was purchased on November 1, the family heads out on the road to find a new one. If only it were that easy, though.

Kim Possible (Season 2, Episode 16)

Disney Channel

Kim Possible, Season 2, Episode 16, subtitled "A Very Possible Christmas," follows the titular teenage secret agent and her plucky partner Ron as they thwart a holiday-themed plan drafted up by the villainous Doctor Drakken. It even features one of the first hints at a potential romance between Kim and Ron in the whole series.