One of the best Marvel-related features on Disney+ is no longer part of the streaming service. Marvel is one of Disney+’s most significant contributors, with nearly a dozen series and specials released for the comic book giant’s parent company over the last four years. However, with the service’s landscape continually changing, some memorable features have come and gone.

As of July 1, 2025, the "Marvel Animated Rewind" Streams channel no longer operates on Disney+. The streamer is filled with classic Marvel animated shows, including Spider-Man: The Animated Series and the original X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s, giving fans a look at Marvel's long history on TV. However, while those shows still run on Disney+, they can only be viewed on an individual basis moving forward.

Disney+

This comes just over a month after the stream was initially introduced on Disney+, bringing a continuous stream of classic animated Marvel TV. In total, 16 animated Marvel series from generations past were included in this stream, featuring leading heroes like the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, the Silver Surfer, Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Wolverine, and the X-Men.

Ahead are the new channels taking the place of the "Marvel Animated Rewind" stream and other already-running streams that will help fill that void:

6 Major Streams Channels on Disney+

SharkFest

Disney+

Starting on July 6, National Geographic teamed up with Disney+ to deliver the "SharkFest" Stream, featuring the best in sharp-toothed underwater beast content for enthusiasts. Filled with select shark-centric series and specials from the National Geographic channel, this stream will be a must-watch for shark fans, particularly with Shark Week running from Sunday, July 20 to Saturday, July 26.

Descendants 7 ZOMBIES

Disney+

Centered on two of Disney Channel's biggest 21st-century franchises, the "Descendants and ZOMBIES" Stream features over half a dozen of the most successful Disney Channel Original Movies from the last decade. Ahead of the premiere of the fourth ZOMBIES movie, fans have one place to reminisce on everything these two sagas have offered since 2015, led by some of Disney Channel's most recognizable names.

Throwbacks

Disney+

Disney+'s "Throwback" Stream is full of hit movies and TV shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s, making for a nostalgic watch for anybody aged 25-40. Featuring classic projects like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Kim Possible, Gilmore Girls, and the High School Musical series, this channel delivers a blast to the recent past for those looking to reminisce on their more formative years.

The Simpsons

Disney+

Using no smoke or mirrors, Disney+'s "Simpsons" Stream is exactly what one would expect - all The Simpsons, all the time. With 36 seasons and nearly 800 episodes of material, fans can turn on this Stream to marathon as much of this hit animated series as they desire, looking back on decades of hijinks from Homer, Marge, their family, and the entire wacky town of Springfield.

Playtime

Disney+

Known for its appeal to a younger audience, Disney has a dedicated "Playtime" Stream on Disney+, focused on kid-friendly programming that viewers of all ages can enjoy. This Stream includes some of the best kids' programming available, such as Bluey, The Lion Guard, Sofia the First, and many more of Disney's hit characters.

ABC News

Disney+

After owning the ABC network since 1996, Disney+ now offers viewers a more news-centric channel with the "ABC News" stream. Along with individual shows and episodes from ABC, this stream allows viewers to stay up to date with the latest in world news, current events, politics, and more.