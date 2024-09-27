Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is coming in 2025, and thanks to one of its stars, the release window may have just been narrowed down.

The upcoming fourth film continues the long-running Disney franchise, which started in 2018 and first introduced audiences to the zombie-human love story between Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly).

The next entry will finally introduce audiences to vampires after already featuring zombies, aliens, and werewolves.

Of course, while the characters people know and love will be returning for the fourth installment, this fresh tale will also see many new faces joining the franchise Zombies 4, including Freya Skye's Nova, Malachi Barton's Victor, and Julian Lerner's Ray.

When Is Zombies 4 Coming Out?

Disney

While promoting his upcoming horror film Monster Summer, Julian Lerner spoke to The Direct's Russ Milheim where he offered an exciting release update for when fans can hope to see Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

Lerner revealed that he thinks the movie will be released "possibly next summer" while also teasing how he feels audiences will "really love" his new character:

"I think possibly next summer, around then. My character, I don't really know much, I can say that, but he's, I think audiences will really, really love him. He's a really fun, interesting character, and he's got some fun, creepy sides."

What's In Store for Zombies 4?

Having explored Werewolves, it's surprising that the Zombies franchise hasn't already dove into Vampires. It's even stranger that, somehow, Aliens came first––though Vampires did technically make a brief cameo in Zombies 3.

The official synopsis for the film teases that Zed and Addison discover "the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside" where they meet a new group of monsters:

"The warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside on a summer road trip after their first year of college, encountering two new groups of monsters."

It is unclear what that second group of monsters is who will be joining the vampires. Perhaps it's simply another faction of bloodsuckers, seeing as their communities are called Sunnyside and Shadyside.

Maybe this batch of new characters could feature some of the new additions to the franchise set to debut in the film like Malachi Barton's Victor (learn more about Malachi Barton here)

With the film being a road trip movie, the story will be more separated from Seabrook High than ever before, which promises to help it stand out from the previous three films.

The fourth entry also made the intriguing choice to simply skip over Zed and Addison's first year in college. While fans won't be able to see it all play out, surely they'll have plenty of stories to tell.

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is set to release in 2025 on Disney+.