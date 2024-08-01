Who Is Malachi Barton? 5 Things To Know About Zombies 4 Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Malachi Barton from Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is becoming a popular name for fans to search online ahead of the film's debut.

Starting as Disney Channel Original Movies before moving to Disney+, the Zombies franchise is a set of musical adventure-comedies following a zombie and a human-turned-alien cheerleader who fight for monster acceptance.

Malachi Barton, a 17-year-old (born March 10, 2007) who looks to continue adding to his acting resume as a young star, will make his first appearance in this series for Zombies 4.

Meet Malachi Barton - Biography Details

Malachi Barton Played Young Diego in the Dora Movie

One of Barton's biggest roles to date came in the 2018 live-action Dora the Explorer movie, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, in which he played six-year-old Diego alongside Jeff Wahlberg's adult Diego.

That film saw him as part of an all-star cast, including Isabela Merced (Superman), Michael Peña (Ant-Man), and Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives).

Barton also starred in the 2021 remake of the 1997 Disney Channel movie Under Wraps, playing the leading role of Marshall.

His other major Disney Channel credits include roles in shows like Stuck in the Middle and The Villains of Valley View.

Malachi Became Best Friends With Ariana Greenblatt

In Stuck in the Middle, Barton plays the character Beast Diaz, one of Lewie Diaz's younger twin brothers and the second-youngest family member. He is known for being the mischievous child of the bunch and has no fear of getting into wild shenanigans.

In this series, Barton met rising Hollywood star Ariana Greenblatt, who played the youngest and arguably toughest member of the family, Daphne. First recognized for her cameo as young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, Greenblatt shone in 2023 with major roles in both Barbie (Sasha) and Ahsoka (young Ahsoka).

Speaking with The Project For Women, Greenblatt revealed that Barton was "the first person [she] really hung out with" after starting the series. She praised him for always being "up to do anything fun."

Malachi reciprocated the praise for Greenblatt, calling her "super fun and outgoing" and "super crazy."

When asked why they wanted to be friends, Greenblatt's reasoning was that he was "so nice" to her and that they "love to learn new things from each other:"

"I wanted to be friends with Malachi because he was so nice to me. He loved doing fun things I liked to do. It is really cool to have a friend that is just as imaginative as you are. We love to learn new things from each other. He always encourages me to be my best. He is a true friend and supporter of anything I do."

Barton went even further in saying they "were meant to be friends" after their first meeting, being only six months apart in age:

"When we met the first time it was like we were meant to be friends…we are only six months apart and in the same grade. And since we are both on the same tv show, we got to spend a lot of time together."

Malachi Has His Own Clothing Line

Off-screen, Malachi Barton manages his clothing line, which currently only consists of sweatshirts in black, white, and green.

The actor started this clothing line, J1:9, after getting a bracelet from his grandfather with a Bible verse that reads, "Be Strong And Courageous." The company is named after Joshua 1:9, the specific notation for the Bible saying.

After dealing with stress and anxiety back in 2018, he wanted to start his clothing brand and got the inspiration from the bracelet.

Malachi Is Excited To Join Zombies 4

Barton was officially confirmed as part of Zombie 4's cast in a Deadline report from February, reported to be playing a character named Victor.

While details are still under wraps, Victor is said to be a "mysterious supernatural stranger" whom the leading characters, Zed and Addison, run into during their summer excursion.

Barton shared his reaction to the news on Facebook, expressing how excited he was to join the cast and thanking Disney Channel for the opportunity:

"Let’s go!!!! So excited to join the cast of 'Zombies 4' with Freya Skye. Thanks so much Disney Channel Can’t wait to get started!"

Fans Can Get Custom Messages From Malachi

Malachi Barton has a profile on the Cameo app, where fans can request his services for video messages celebrating any special occasions as gifts.

While he is not available to record videos at the time of writing, fans can follow him to receive email updates about his schedule.

How To Follow Malachi Barton Online

Those who want to follow Malachi Barton online can do so through his profiles on Instagram (@malachibarton), X (formerly Twitter, @MalachiDBarton), Facebook (@MalachiBartonofficial), and TikTok (@themalachibarton).

Zombies 4 is finished with production (per Collider), but it does not have an official release date yet.

