Who Is Ruby Rose Turner? 5 Things To Know About Descendants 4 Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Get the scoop on Ruby Rose Turner, Descendants 4’s Princess Bridget.

In Descendants: The Rise of Red, the fourth movie in Disney’s hit film series, Red, the daughter of Rita Ora’s nefarious Queen of Hearts, travels through time to stop her mother’s ultimate grab for power. However, she gets more than she bargained for (read about the cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red).

The Rise of Red premiered on Disney+ on July 12.

Meet Ruby Rose Turner - Biography Details

Ruby Rose Turner Started in Entertainment at Age 7

Born on October 16, 2005, Ruby Rose Turner, currently 18, has been involved in show business from an early age.

According to her bio on Famous Birthdays, Turner’s first on-screen appearance came when she danced on an episode of Univision Miami's show Sábado Gigante at age seven.

Additionally, the Los Angeles native has modeled for major brands such as Isobella and Chloe and Underarmor.

Ruby’s First Major Role Was in Netflix’s Fuller House

Turner’s first significant time in front of the camera as an actor happened in the popular Netflix Full House sequel series Fuller House as the daughter of Dave Coulier’s Joey Gladstone.

The young star’s other acting credits include the Disney Channel program Coop and Cami Ask the World and the animated show Eden for Netflix.

Ruby Was in Tears When She Got Cast in Descendants 4: Rise of Red

In Descendants 4, otherwise known as Descendants: The Rise of Red, Ruby Rose Turner plays a version of the Queen of Hearts in the past before she became a tyrannical ruler.

Turner and her co-stars sat down with MUSE TV Network, where she detailed the emotional audition process she went through to win the part of Princess Bridget in Descendants: The Rise of Red:

“I had just got off the plane, I was not having a good day. It had been such a long audition process. This was like, back in 2021 or 2022. And I remember just like, getting on the phone and I was already crying and they were like, ‘Yeah, so unfortunately, y’know, you booked it!’ It was incredible, and that feeling, honestly, has not gone away.”

She also spoke to Screen Rant and broke down some details of her character:

“I can tell you that she is absolutely nothing that you can expect. She's so different and really will make you super curious as to what the heck happened to this girl. It was like creative freedom overload. To be able to explore her and give her a foundation was the biggest honor, and I'm so happy that I was able to do it, and I hope I did it justice.”

Ruby Got a Souvenir From the Descendants 4 Set

According to Laughing Place, many of Descendants 4’s cast members went home with a keepsake of their time on set. For Ruby Rose Turner, it was a pearl ring her character wore in the movie, which the actress now has a special place for:

“Bridget wears this really pretty pearl heart ring in the movie on one of her fingers. On my last day, I was able to take it home with me. I don't wear it because I'm literally too afraid of losing it, but it sits on my nightstand at home.”

Ruby Used to Post Original Music Online

In addition to her acting talents, Roby Rose Turner has a few songs under her belt. She has released two original tracks, one called “Lose My Mind” and the other” Wish You Would.” Both are streaming on SoundCloud.

How To Follow Ruby Rose Turner Online

Turner can be found on several social media platforms, including Instagram (@robyroseturner), X (formerly Twitter) (@robyroseturner), Facebook (@OfficialRubyRoseTurner), and TikTok (@rubyroseturner).

Descendants: The Rise of Red is streaming on Disney+.

