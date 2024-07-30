The hype around the potential release of Gravity Falls Season 3 has been reignited, as fans (rightfully or wrongfully) discover a mysterious countdown site potentially related to the series.

The quirky Disney Channel original series, with a propensity for the bizarre, ran from June 2012 to February 2016, before it was ultimately canceled following its second season.

The animated comedy has lived on through Disney Channel shorts that have aired since its cancellation along with a fan community that has gathered around the show and only grown more fervent as the years have gone on.

A Gravity Falls Countdown Excites Fans

After years of waiting for news of Gravity Falls Season 3, a mysterious countdown website has fans thinking more than ever that a potential release announcement for the series could be on the horizon.

The website (aptly named ThisIsNotAWebsite.com), seems to be related to the series, having appeared in the back of the recently released Book of Bill novel (which was released on Tuesday, July 23) written by series creator Alex Hirsch.

The book is based in the world of Gravity Falls tracking the mysterious origins of Bill Cipher and sported this link in its cover.

Fans heading to the website found it to be password protected, with a series of clues scattered around to uncover what hides within.

After days of decoding, it was discovered the password was the name of the optometrist from F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, T.J. Eckleberg (no spaces for those trying to get into the site).

Upon entering the password online, fans were greeted by a countdown timer as well as an image of the character, Soos, saying that he was in the process of fixing the webpage.

It has since elapsed (ending around noon PT on Tuesday, July 30) with no major announcement or update to the site, making many wonder what the point of the digital wild goose chase was.

Fans vented their frustration with this result online, posting on social platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with their disappointment, excitement, and exhaustion over the whole affair.

As of writing, it is unknown what exactly the website was teasing, but some have speculated it could be lining up a Season 3 announcement sometime soon.

Will Gravity Falls Season 3 Ever Be Released?

All this has caused speculation to run rampant regarding a Gravity Falls revival possibly being in the works, potentially even showing up as early as D23 2024.

The D23 Disney-centric fan convention will take over the Anaheim Convention Center from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11. Outside of a celebration of all things House of Mouse, D23 is also a chance for the Hollywood giant to announce various upcoming projects (read more about D23 2024).

A potential Gravity Falls Season 3 has long percolated amongst fans, meaning that whenever Disney gets up on stage to announce anything, the question of more of the animated series will surely follow.

One of the biggest points against a third season getting revealed is the fact that its creator, Alex Hirsch (via Tumblr), has said it was supposed to be a confined story with a "beginning, middle, and end:"

"The first thing to know is that the show isn’t being canceled- it’s being finished. This is 100% my choice, and its something I decided on a very long time ago. I always designed 'Gravity Falls' to be a finite series about one epic summer- a series with a beginning, middle, and end. There are so many shows that go on endlessly until they lose their original spark, or mysteries that are canceled before they ever get a chance to pay off."

That is not to say feelings cannot change. Hit shows have been brought back long after their initial end, but - at least in 2015 - Hirsch was ready to close the door on the show.

Since that Tumblr post and the series came to an end, fans have sort of worked under the assumption that a proper revival was never going to happen.

That was until July 2024, when a Disney executive sparked the fires of speculation, yet again.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct, Executive Vice President of Television Animation and Disney Branded Television Meredith Roberts, revealed that fans should "never say never," and there have "conversations with [creator] Alex [Hirsch]" about a potential comeback:

"You know, we're in conversations with Alex. He's about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never."

The comments from Roberts along with the release of the Gravity Falls-adjacent book, may indicate that Disney is hiding a potential secret related to the animated series.

Seeing as D23 is coming up, there is the chance that these "conversations" Roberts referred to could come to fruition in a full-blown revival.

While that may not be a proper Season 3 (as Hirsch has made it clear he had a defined vision for the story of the original series), that is not to say something else Gravity Falls-related could be on the docket.

If it were to show up at the Disney-focused convention, it would likely be at the Disney Entertainment Showcase on Friday, August 9 (which runs from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. PT.

This particular panel is one of the few on the D23 2024 schedule that seems primed for new announcements like Gravity Falls Season 3 or a revival of the series in some other way.

According to the panel's official description, it will focus on, "exclusive looks at the movies, series, and stage shows," including, "a glimpse into what you can look forward to:"

"Enjoy the magic of Disney Entertainment in a star-studded showcase featuring exclusive looks at the movies, series, and stage shows you love, and a glimpse into what you can look forward to. Join some of your favorite stars as they give you a peek behind the curtain at upcoming projects, never-before-seen footage, surprise announcements, and special guests, musical performances, and exclusive new content coming to the big screen, your small screens, and stages worldwide."

This means that if a Gravity Falls announcement is going to happen at D23, it will likely happen there.

Gravity Falls is streaming now on Disney+.

