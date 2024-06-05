While Gravity Falls may have ended in 2014 on the Disney Channel, fans are still hoping for a revival—thankfully, that doesn't look too far out of reach, at least according to an update from a top Disney executive.

The series may have ended in 2014, but since then, creator Alex Hirsch has published several books in the universe. This included Gravity Falls: Tales of the Strange and Unexplained, Lost Legends, and Journal 3.

In fact, another book is even coming out later this year, called The Book of Bill, which tells the story of the show from the perspective of the big bad.

However, while books are great and all, a continuation of the show would absolutely thrill the franchise’s fanbase.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct’s Russ Milheim while promoting the release of Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation, Executive Vice President of Television Animation and Disney Branded Television Meredith Roberts gave a hopeful update on a possible Gravity Falls revival.

She confirmed that they’re “in conversations with [creator] Alex [Hirsch]” before ending with an encouraging “never say never:”

“You know, we're in conversations with Alex. He's about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.”

What Could Be Next for Gravity Falls?

While the update is a small one, plenty of fans will be thrilled to see even a slight glimmer of home.

Sure, the new book releases are exciting, but not nearly as much as having the show back.

If the show were to return, creator Alex Hirsch would likely want to introduce a new threat other than Bill. Admittedly, that's a high bar to clear.

Perhaps a continuation would also age its leading characters, Dipper and Mabel. However, having older leads could transform Gravity Falls into a much different, more adult-based narrative.

Either way, there's plenty of demand from fans to see the world of Gravity Falls again. Hopefully, that's something Disney can capitalize on sooner rather than later.

Gravity Falls is streaming on Disney+.

