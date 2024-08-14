Gravity Falls Season 3 Hopes Get Shut Down Following Major Renewal Speculation

Many fans crossed their fingers and hoped for confirmation that Gravity Falls Season 3 was coming, but those hopes were ultimately shut down.

Despite only lasting for two seasons, Gravity Falls is one of the most influential and beloved shows ever.

Following twin siblings Mabel and Dipper Pines, the show explored its two main characters spending the summer in Gravity Falls, Oregon, trying to figure out the town's darkest histories and secrets.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Didn't Get Announced

Disney

Since the end of Season 2 in 2016, many fans have fought to bring Gravity Falls back for a third season.

After seemingly no indication that the series would be properly continued, a recently released book set in the Gravity Falls universe led fans to a website that featured a countdown.

This caused major speculation among fans, with some hoping that it would eventually confirm another season of the show. But when the countdown ultimately hit zero, nothing changed with the site, which caused fans to wonder if a Season 3 announcement could be coming at D23.

It is important to note that the website has changed since. As of writing, it features an interactive computer that allows fans to type a password.

When "Season 1" is typed into the computer, text comes up on the screen that reads, "Season -1: Antigravity Falls."

When fans discovered this, it triggered an even bigger frenzy, speculating that a prequel show could be announced at D23.

For example, X (formerly Twitter) user @GravityFallsUpd posted a screenshot of the screen and speculated that it could be teasing Season 3.

@suzufever also had some ideas of what "Antigravity Falls" could mean, noting that it could be a "prequel" exploring "Bill's villain origin story:"

""Alex wont give us a 'Gravity Falls' future story for season 3 but we're getting that prequel??? Bill's villain origin story is coming waittt we're so back."

It is also worth noting that, ironically, this interactive page on the website came up on one of the days that D23 was also taking place. This led fans to become even more sure that an announcement was imminent.

X user @hzjoe speculated that the two had to be connected and was positive that Season 3 would be "announced" over the D23 weekend:

"This happening the same day as D23… ARE WE GETTING 'GRAVITY FALLS' SEASON 3 ANNOUNCED THIS WEEKEND"

Even fans (such as @nadinebluex) who were satisfied with the way Season 2 ended got excited over a potential spin-off being announced at D23:

"I am a firm believer that 'Gravity Falls' ended perfectly with 2 seasons and that season 3 is not necessary in the slightest... however, INJECT THAT POTENTIAL SEASON 3/NEW SPIN OFF ANNOUNCEMENT INTO MY VIENS."

However, a Gravity Falls announcement did not occur at D23. Fans were even more frustrated since there was so much speculation surrounding the show.

After the countdown ironically ended not even two weeks before D23 and the interactive screen teased that something was on the way, the fact that nothing was given to fans was rather shocking to them.

Will Gravity Falls Season 3 Ever Release?

In the world of film and television, anything is possible, but it seems as though the chances of Gravity Falls returning for Season 3 are growing slimmer by the year.

However, it is important to note that Executive Vice President of Television Animation and Disney Branded Television Meredith Roberts recently revealed that she and Disney are "in conversations with" Gravity Falls creator "Alex [Hirsch]."

It is unclear exactly what the nature of those discussions is. Still, considering she was asked if Gravity Falls could ever be brought back and also added "never say never," it is a possibility:

"You know, we're in conversations with Alex. He's about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never."

However, Mabel voice actor Kristen Schaal revealed in an interview with ClutchPoints that she had talked to Hirsch about bringing the show back but that the creator is "done:"

"I don't know. I've bugged Alex enough, like, ‘Please make more.' He's done."

Although it is unknown whether Gravity Falls will be brought back, fans should always hold out hope that it will make a grand return one day.

For now, however, there are Gravity Falls-related shorts and books to explore.

Gravity Falls is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.