Season 6 of Netflix's The Dragon Prince has been released with a cast of returning characters and actors.

The last season of The Dragon Prince ended with Callum, Rayla, and Ezran succeeding in securing Aaravos' eternal prison but leaving friend-turned-foe Claudia literally one less leg to stand on and her father on death's doorstep.

In the newest season, titled "Book Six: Stars," our cast of heroes search for a way to end Aaravos' threat to all of Xadia for good before he can be released. Sacrifices are made, redemptions sought, love gained, and the world left at a knife's edge.

Every Actor & Character in The Dragon Prince Season 6

Jack DeSena - Prince Callum / Prince Azymondias

Jack DeSena

Jack DeSena voices both Prince Callum and Azymondias once again, although the titular dragon prince is still unable to speak properly like his mother, Zubeia. As Callum attempts to figure out a way to stop Aaravos for good, he struggles with his past use of dark magic and its detrimental effects on him.

DeSena is best known for voicing fan-favorite Sokka from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series; he also provides the voice for the titular lead of Lego's Monkie Kid.

Paula Burrow - Rayla / Opeli

Paula Burrow

Paula Burrow voices both co-lead Rayla and Opeli, one of Ezran's advisors. Journeying with Callum to the edge of the world to find a way to destroy Aaravos, Rayla is eventually forced to make an impossible choice involving her parents.

Outside of Netflix's flagship animation series, Burrow's most prominent role has been Paula in the web series The Dangers of Online Dating.

Jesse Inocalla - Soren

Jesse Inocalla

Fan-favorite Soren, voiced by Jesse Inocalla, who, after betraying his father, Viren, became the Ezran's Crownguard. This season, he's given the chance to confront his father for his past treatment of him properly, but the question is whether Soren will accept his father's change of heart.

Inocalla has also provided voice work to My Adventures with Superman as The Brain.

Sasha Rojen - Ezran

Sasha Rojen

Rounding out Team Zym is Sasha Rojen's Ezran, the King of Katolis. As Ezran continues to act and promote peace in Xadia between humans and elves, tragedy strikes at home again, which could change the trajectory of his kingdom forever.

Rojen has played a younger Meghan Markle in the TV movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and even a younger Iris in CW's The Flash.

Racquel Belmonte - Claudia

Racquel Belmonte

Unlike Soren, Racquel Belmonte's Claudia hadn't yet seen the light, ending with her leg being cut off by Rayla in last season's finale. After Viren leaves her, swearing off dark magic, Claudia attempts to do the same with the help and support of her boyfriend, Terry.

Belmonte has lent her impressive vocal talents to other cartoon series like Monster Loving Maniacs and LEGO Chima.

Jason Simpson - Viren / Barius

Jason Simpson

Racked with guilt, Jason Simpson's Viren seeks to atone for his crimes, whether it means life in prison or execution. By the end of the season, Viren has made his choice and shown his son the man he truly is.

Simpson has provided his talents to dozens of cartoon series and anime dubs, but his best-known work is voicing Rengar in the video game League of Legends.

Benjamin Callins - Terry

Benjamin Callins

Introduced last season as Claudia's new boyfriend, Benjamin Callins' Terry is nothing but supportive of his girlfriend, even when she's boarding on mania after being abandoned by her father and her body pumped with dark magic. He's Claudia's only rock left, but she still might float away despite his efforts.

Callins will also be voicing the lead, Fabien Adames, in the upcoming indie animated series My Friend, Fabien!

Erik Dellums - Aaravos

Erik Dellums

Erik Dellums' Aaravos gets more of the spotlight in Season 6, with his backstory finally revealed to audiences. A master manipulator, once filled with love, who became driven by revenge against those who took the source of that love.

Dellums' most famous role has to be the radio host, Three Dog, from Bethesda's Fallout 3, along with recurring roles as various characters in EA's Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Jonathan Holmes - Runaan

Jonathan Holmes

Originally debuting in Season 1 alongside most of the original cast, Jonathan Holmes' Runan quite literally disappeared at the hands of Viren. Season 6 will be the first time that Runaan makes a proper return outside of flashbacks, wherein Rayla has to make a terrible choice.

A smaller television actor, Holmes has had roles in The 4400, Anne with an E, and more.

Omari Newton - Corvus

Omari Newton

Originally tasked with tracking and finding Callum and Ezran in Season 1, Omari Newton's Corvus soon became the personal bodyguard of the younger royal, until eventually becoming a member of his Crownguard.

Newton starred as Lucas Ingram in the sci-fi series Continuum, Larry Summers in Blue Mountain State, and provided the voice of Jefferson Smith in Max Steel.

Rena Anakwe - Janai

Rena Anakwe

Initially bitter rivals with Amaya, Rena Anakwe's Janai soon fell in love with the deaf warrior of Katolis. After preventing a coup from her brother, Karim, she struggles with leading her people but gets the right advice from her soon-to-be wife.

Anakwe has had several minor roles in shows and films while providing the voice of Sapphire Shores in My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.

Ethan Farrell - Kosmo

Ethan Farrell

A member of the Celestial Elves, Ethan Farrell's Kosmo helps Callum and Rayla using his newly acquired foresight abilities. However, whether his actions will ultimately help Xadia remains to be seen.

Farrell has appeared in shows such as The Healing Powers of Dude, The Baby-Sitters Club, and Family Law.

Sheila Ferguson - Amaya

Sheila Ferguson

Amaya was voiceless for the entirety of The Dragon Prince until she spoke for the first time last season, her voice provided by Sheila Ferguson, who is also deaf. Amaya is an anchor for her soon-to-be wife and helps support Ezran's push for peace, seeing her and Janai as an example of such peace.

Luc Roderique - Karim

Luc Roderique

After fleeing from his sister, Luc Roderique's Karim manages to amass a small army of traitors and garner favor with the former King of the Dragons, Sol Regem. War with his sister is all but inevitable, and with Sol Regem involved, at least one kingdom is certain to burn.

Roderique previously starred in Motherland: Fort Salem, The Porter, Siren, and more.

Adrian Hough - Sol Regem

Adrian Hough

Driven by nothing but bitterness towards humanity, Adrian Hough's Sol Regem decided to make that the world's problem, so when given the opportunity to spread his wings again by Karim, he takes it with vengeful glee.

Hough starred in the series Home Before Dark and provided the voice of Nightcrawler in X-Men '97.

The Dragon Prince Season 6 is streaming now on Netflix.