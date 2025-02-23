Avatar The Last Airbender: 5 Upcoming Movies, TV Series, And Games Releasing In 2025 & Beyond

The Last Airbender franchise is about to explode with new books, movies, shows, and video games in 2025 and beyond.

Aside from the yearly output of graphic novels based on the franchise and the recent live-action series from Netflix, there has been little else for old-time fans to chew on or for newcomers to enjoy. However, that will quickly change with everything Avatar Studios has planned in the coming years, including 2025.

The Last Airbender Franchise in 2025 & Beyond

Ashes of the Academy (Graphic Novel)

Dark Horse

Since 2012, the franchise has released dozens of graphic novels based on the adventures of Aang and his successor, Korra, after the end of their respective series. These novels explore the aftermath of their biggest hurdles and expand on the setting and characters.

Ashes of the Academy, written by Faith Erin Hicks and drawn by Peter Wartman, is the next graphic novel set to release by Dark Horse Comics on March 25.

The official plot synopsis for Ashes of the Academy:

"Kiyi, half-sister to Fire Lord Zuko, enrolls at the Royal Fire Academy for Girls! Known for its strict curriculum and even stricter instructors, Zuko worries for Kiyi. When things take a turn for the worse and a seed of doubt about the new headmistress is planted, Zuko takes action by installing one of the people he trusts most, Mai, as an academy teacher. Can Mai keep a watchful eye over Kiyi and keep her on the right path, or will the academy’s cruel culture shape her footsteps into those of her other half-sibling, Azula?"

Aang: The Last Airbender (And Other Movies)

Paramount

On February 24, 2021, Paramount announced Aang: The Last Airbender, the first of three animated movies, which will follow Aang, Katara, Toph, Zuko, and Sokka as young adults.

While the other two theatrical films are supposedly still in development, it's unknown when they will be released and whether they will also star the original cast as a true trilogy or focus on other characters like Korra or Kyoshi, as previously rumored.

The plot of Aang: The Last Airbender remains a mystery, but Avatar Studios announced that the previous actors would not return.

The new cast, as of writing, includes the following stars:

Eric Nam as Aang

Jessica Matten as Katara

Román Zaragoza as Sokka

Dionne Quan as Toph

Dave Bautista as Unnamed Villain

It's unknown who will voice Zuko, as his previous actor, Dante Basco, has denied involvement in this upcoming movie as the formally disgraced prince.

Aang: The Last Airbender was originally slated for a theatrical release on October 10, 2025, but it was postponed to January 30, 2026.

Avatar: Seven Havens (And Other Sequel Series)

Paramount

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender, it was officially announced that The Legend of Korra would have a sequel series called Avatar: Seven Havens that would follow the journey of her successor, an Earthbender girl named Pavi.

The new series will consist of 26 episodes, split evenly between two seasons, but it is unknown if it will continue beyond that initial episode count.

A leaked project slate from Avatar Studios suggests that there would be at least two follow-up series based on an Airbender and Firebender Avatar, which likely means Avatar: Seven Havens will be limited to these two seasons.

The official plot synopsis for Avatar: Seven Havens:

"'Avatar: Seven Havens' is set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse."

This plot synopsis matches previous leaks, meaning that Pavi and her twin sister are somehow both the Avatar, which will no doubt be the crux of their "mysterious origins."

It's unknown when Avatar: Seven Havens will be released, but based on the leaked project slate, it should be released after Aang: The Last Airbender, suggesting a release date of 2026 or later.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 2 + 3)

Netflix

After Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender got middling reviews for its first season, fans were uncertain if the series would continue. However, last March, Netflix renewed the show for two final seasons, adapting the last two seasons of the original cartoon series.

It was also announced that Albert Kim would step down as showrunner and become an executive producer instead, with executive producers Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani replacing him as showrunners for the rest of the series.

Season 2 will introduce Toph, played by Miya Cech, with the character being made older "so she's not a little kid anymore."

Netflix did not announce a release date alongside the renewal, but filming for Season 2 began in September 2024 and will continue until mid-2025, pointing to a 2026 release.

Untitled AAA Action-RPG (Video Game)

PlatinumGames

Last October, Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive, the developers of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, announced (via IGN) a new action-RPG based on what they called the "Avatar Legends" universe set thousands of years ago, where players will be an "all-new, never-before-seen Avatar."

The story is being developed in "close collaboration" with Avatar Studios. It will be written in consultation with co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, as they have done for many of the franchise's graphic novels.

While still in early development, it is supposedly "the biggest video game in franchise history," and players will be able to "master all four elements" as this newest Avatar:

"...immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world."

On the official Avatar podcast, "Braving the Elements" (via Reddit), Paramount's Senior Vice President for Games & Emerging Media Doug Rosen said the game's estimated release date for PC and next-gen consoles is 2027/2028, but "don't hold us to that."

