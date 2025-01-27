New 'Avatar: Earth' Series Will Make Avatar Franchise History In a Massive Way

The new plot details of the next Avatar series will make history with one massive change to the franchise, likely disappointing many fans.

It was previously rumored that the next Avatar series would follow twin girls, with both possibly being the Avatar. Additional leaks furthered these claims, which only agitated fans with such a massive change to the franchise's lore.

Unfortunately for them, a recent report confirmed that this will be the driving force of the sequel series, along with the mystery of their existence and whether it's connected to what happened to Avatar Korra.

The First Twin Avatars in Franchise History

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Knight Edge Media revealed new details about the upcoming sequel series of The Legend of Korra, including its setting, plot, and characters, specifically the newest Avatars, Pavi, and her twin, Nisha (not pictured above).

It was previously uncertain whether one or both of the twins would be the Avatar, but a different source from Knight Edge Media stated that, according to the outlet, "both twins are, in fact, the Avatar," with both of them "entering the Avatar State in the first few episodes."

The official logline for the series, rumored to be called Avatar: Seven Havens:

"In this epic animated adventure series, two young sisters are gifted with fantastical abilities. To save the planet from chaotic energy storms they must unravel the mystery of where they came from."

The overarching mystery of the series will be "how we got our first set of Avatar twins" in the franchise's history. Pavi will have lived on the streets, while the White Lotus will raise Nisha as the Avatar, who is "seen as more powerful of the two" by the ancient order.

However, Pavil will not be alone on her journey, as she will be accompanied by Jae, an Airbender and member of the White Lotus, along with "a cat-monkey animal guide," which her twin, Nisha, will also have.

Other questions asked throughout the series are whether both twins "have the spirit of Raava in them" or if one harbors Vaatu, whether both can "bend all four elements beyond Earth," and why Avatar Korra "reshaped" the world.

Leaks acquired by Knight Edge Media also revealed that "both sisters will indeed be reunited after their separation, and they will both believe they are the Avatar." The twins will argue over who the true Avatar is, with Pavi shown to be "more passive" in her claim while Nisha is "aggressive" in hers.

The series will also primarily take place in a new location called "Elora City," with the Four Nations from the original two series no longer existing. It will be one of seven new cities, "havens," that this series will explore.

Finally, the outlet discovered that this sequel series was ordered for 26 episodes, but it's uncertain if these episodes will be part of one season or split into two 13-episode seasons.

Massive Series Shakeup for Avatar Lore

Many fans have been unhappy with these rumors and leaks for the sequel series, claiming they are false.

However, considering this outlet's track record and the proven legitimacy of the leaks by them being copyright claimed by Paramount, there is no reason for these additional plot details to be dismissed off-hand because fans don't like the idea.

The Legend of Korra

As for the existence of twin Avatars, it technically already happened in Season 2 of The Legend of Korra when the titular character's uncle, Unalaq, merged with Vaatu and became a self-proclaimed "Dark Avatar." Admittedly, it was incredibly underwhelming, with him still only bending water.

But that is something that this new Avatar series could take more advantage of using these twins. With their clashing personalities and upbringing, it wouldn't be shocking if one twin held Ravva while the other Vaatu. However, this raises another issue: Vaatu is not meant to re-form in Ravva for 10,000 years.

However, that factoid was never actually stated within Korra itself but by the creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, in a Q&A session with fans in 2014. Something that can easily be ignored or even explained in the new show by whatever Korra does that "reshapes" the world hastening Vaatu's rebirth.

Aang: The Last Airbender was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on October 10, 2025, but it was moved back to January 30, 2026.