Avatar The Last Airbender: Earth Avatar Series First Rumors Revealed

New rumors about the next animated series after The Legend of Korra have emerged, detailing who the new Avatar will be and snippets of the plot.

The last animated series in the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise finished in 2014. However, starting in 2021, Avatar Studios was formed as a division of Nickelodeon Animation Studio to produce new films and series.

Avatar Studios is currently producing a sequel film to the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series set to star the original characters as adults, while a new sequel series to The Legend of Korra is in production that will focus on a new Avatar.

Plot Details for Earth Avatar Animated Series

The Legend of Korra

In a new report from Knight Edge Media, two episodes of the upcoming sequel series of The Legend of Korra finished as of July 2024 in the storyboard and animatic stage of production with voiceovers.

Through these two episodes, the outlet further verified its previous reports that the next Avatar will be a paraplegic girl missing her left leg and accompanied by an animal guide in the form of "a large feline-type creature."

The series will seemingly take place in a futuristic setting where "people ride on hoverboards," but they admitted it could also be Airbenders air surfing. However, considering how much technology advanced between Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, it wouldn't be a surprise to see hoverboards.

A source for Knight Edge Media also gave further context for the state of the Avatar Universe in this sequel series. However, they stipulated that these plot details should be labeled as rumors since they couldn't independently verify them.

The biggest and craziest change is that "the four nations do not exist anymore" in this sequel series due to "some unknown cataclysmic event" that is stopped by Avatar Korra. Somehow, as a result, she will be forced to reshape the world into seven new "havens," which could be the subtitle for the series.

As for the new Avatar herself, she will be an earthbender and "be from a set of identical twins." These twins will supposedly "be the focal point of the series," with one raised by the White Lotus in a life of luxury while the other, presumably the true Avatar, as a street orphan with her animal companion.

The twins will eventually be reunited and train under the White Lotus, with the non-Avatar twin still being more obviously powerful and better trained.

Another False Avatar with Potential Sibling Riverly

These plot details should sound incredibly familiar to big fans of Avatar, as many of them are similar to those seen in the Chronicles of the Avatar novel series. Specifically, the ones focused on Avatar Kyoshi and Roku.

The Rise of Kyoshi by F.C. Yee revolved around an earthbender, Yun, being misidentified and trained as the Avatar for years. At the same time, Kyoshi lived as a street orphan before being identified as the true Avatar. A plot detail strikingly similar to this new Avatar's twin being mistaken as the next reincarnation.

The Avatar having a twin is also a concept lifted from Randy Ribay's The Reckoning of Roku, in which Roku also had a twin. However, he died before Roku was announced as the Avatar, but it still caused him a great deal of imposter syndrome, which could be the cause for either twin in this new Avatar series.

There's also the idea of just how difficult it will be to find this new Avatar. It was already a problem in The Rise of Kyoshi due to the massive size of the Earth Nation, but adding how the world is more of a melting pot, it's not surprising the new Avatar will be misidentified again.

As for the Avatar's twin, who won't prematurely die, it'll be interesting to see whether they become another antagonist like Yun, who was raised for years believing the Avatar or reconcile not being destined to bring balance to the world and support their sister.

Previously scheduled for October 10, 2025, Aang: The Last Airbender was moved back to release in theaters on January 30, 2026.