Is ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ a Sequel to Korra Series? Plot Details Revealed About the New Series

Avatar: Seven Havens has been officially announced as the next series in The Last Airbender franchise after The Legend of Korra, along with new plot details.

Some fans haven't been too happy with the recent rumors surrounding the upcoming sequel series to The Legend of Korra, especially regarding how this new series will change the lore and portray Korra's character and legacy.

Unfortunately for those fans, an official plot synopsis for the show was just released, which points to the majority of those early rumors and plot leaks being true.

Korra is 'Humanity's Destroyer' in Avatar: Seven Havens

Paramount

It was officially announced (Deadline) that the sequel series to The Legend of Korra would be called Avatar: Seven Havens, comprising 26 episodes split evenly between two seasons ("books").

Additionally, the announcement came with a plot synopsis that's already proving controversial among fans, that reveals the world has been "shattered by a devastating cataclysm" that marks the Avatar as "humanity's destroyer:"

Avatar: Seven Havens is set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior.

The newest Avatar, an Earthbender, alongside "her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins" and save what's left of the world:

Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.

The mystery of the twins' origin will be a key aspect of the series, with co-creator Bryan Konietzko describing the plot as "full of fantasy" and "mystery:"

“This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!”

Leaks Reveal Even More Plot Details About New Series

Knight Edge Media has had its electronic finger on the pulse of this sequel series, even getting hold of an early logline for the series that mentions how the sisters must save the world from "chaotic energy storms" that likely formed from whatever "devastating cataclysm" befell the planet:

“In this epic animated adventure series, two young sisters are gifted with fantastical abilities. To save the planet from chaotic energy storms they must unravel the mystery of where they came from.“

The outlet also revealed the big mystery behind the twins and why they are being "hunted by both human and spirit enemies." The sisters must unravel how both are the reincarnation of the Avatar, as they can both somehow bend multiple elements.

According to Knight Edge Media, Korra had stopped an "unknown cataclysmic event" that forced her to "reshape the entire world." This action resulted in the Four Nations being no more and replaced by the titular Seven Havens, leading to her and all Avatars after her being branded "humanity's destroyer."

However, like the mystery with the twins, another will be what led to the "devastating cataclysm" that ruined the world and twisted Korra's legacy into being "humanity's destroyer."

Aang: The Last Airbender is slated to release in theaters on January 30, 2026.