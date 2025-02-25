Avatar: Seven Havens’ New Earth Avatar After Aang & Korra First Details Revealed

While fans were given details about the plot of Avatar: Seven Havens, it neglected to mention the newest Avatar in The Last Airbender franchise—but leaks tell more.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Paramount announced a sequel series called Avatar: Seven Havens. The series is set in a world "shattered by a devastating cataclysm," with Korra and the Avatar now branded "humanity's destroyer."

This announcement also revealed the plot of Avatar: Seven Havens, which confirmed the veracity of several months-old leaks, including those about the lead character and her supporting cast.

Meet Pavi, The Newest Earth Avatar in Seven Havens

According to Knight Edge Media, which leaked the plot of Seven Havens months in advance, the newest Earthbender Avatar's name is Pavi.

Based on the outlet's other leaks, Pavi will be a 9-year-old girl, but it's unknown if she'll stay this young throughout the series. She has green eyes, brown skin, and shoulder-length dark hair. Her left leg is also missing, replaced with a crude prosthetic.

Accompanying the girl is a large animal guide named Geet, a light-furred cat-monkey animal hybrid typical of the setting. One leaked storyboard showed Geet helping Pavi escape from another character, Jae, as she tries to survive as an orphan on the streets of Elora City.

Almost twice Pavi's height, Jae is a member of the secretive White Lotus and will be one of the Avatar's first companions in her journey to "save the Seven Havens," which will also include her twin sister, Nisha.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Unlike Pavi, the White Lotus took Nisha in and trained her as the next Avatar. But unlike past mistaken Avatars, like poor Yun in The Rise of Kyoshi novel, Nisha is the real deal. She can use all four elements and even enter the Avatar State—it just so happens that Pavi can, too.

The twins will reportedly be reunited and train together under the tutelage of the White Lotus. The order still regards Nisha as the more powerful of the two, which is also why she was initially deemed the Avatar over Pavi.

No doubt this is part of the "mysterious origins" the twins will have to solve while they argue over who the true Avatar is. In more leaks, Pavil is described as "more passive" in staking her claim to the title, while Nisha is more "aggressive" in keeping it.

Nisha will also have her own animal guide, an identical-looking cat-monkey named Ruhi, except its fur is black. Another hint at the yin-yang theming between the sisters, whose names, Pavi and Nisha, mean light and darkness.

What About Avatar Korra?

The world has called Korra "humanity's destroyer" after the world was "shattered by a devastating cataclysm." Leaks provided to Knight Edge Media also revealed that this cataclysm forced Korra to "reshape the entire world" to save it, resulting in the Four Nations being replaced by the Seven Havens.

Paramount

It's uncertain how involved Korra will be in this new series. But considering the importance of her actions in shaping the world and being the only Avatar Pavi and Nisha can commune with, she'll likely be heavily involved in guiding them on their journey as Roku did for Aang.

What could be another chance to show the contrast between the twins is their views on Korra, with one of them blaming her for their current plight and the other trying to give their predecessor the benefit of the doubt.

After all, it's not just the twins' origins that's a mystery, but what caused the cataclysm that changed the world in the first place.

It's unknown when Avatar: Seven Havens will be released, but it will presumably be after Aang: The Last Airbender hits theaters on January 30, 2026.