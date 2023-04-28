Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie: First Look at Adult Aang, Zuko & More

Aang and the Avatar gang is finally back as Paramount officially released the first look at the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender movie.

The upcoming animated film is directed by Lauren Montgomery (Voltron: Legendary Defender) and is one of the three movies that Nickelodeon's Avatar Studios will produce.

The exact plot details of the film are still being kept under wraps, but it is expected to revolve around Aang and his team's quest to help the world recover in the aftermath of the Fire Nation's reign.

Paramount Unveils Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Characters

During Paramount's Panel at CinemaCon, the studio revealed a new still of adult Aang and the rest of the team in the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender movie.

Aang

Aside from adult Aang, the image also provided a glimpse of Zuko, Katara, Sokka, and Toph in their late 20s and early 30s:

Avatar: The Last Airbender

The feature-length entry to the Avatar franchise is confirmed to continue the story of the animated series, which ran from 2005 to 2008 on Nickelodeon.

In the panel, it was Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation President Ramsey Ann Naito who unveiled the official still.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is confirmed to be separate from Netflix's live-action adaptation.

What is Avatar: The Last Airbender's Story?

The confirmation that Avatar: The Last Airbender will focus on Aang and his group during their prime years (the mid-20s to late 30s) presents many exciting opportunities for the characters in the movie.

The first look above provided a glimpse of the action-packed sequences that Aang and his crew will showcase, but it didn't offer much of the story that the film will explore.

Given the age of the characters and the confirmation that it will be canon to the show, then Avatar could revolve around Aang's quest to lure out any remaining evil followers of the Fire Nation while also answering the question of whether or not peace was truly achieved in the world.

Moreover, Avatar: The Last Airbender could also set up several connections to Nickelodeon's follow-up series, The Legend of Korra, such as hinting at how Red Lotus was formed and Azula's possible redemption.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025.