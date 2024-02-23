Avatar: The Last Airbender's ending set the stage for a grand showdown between Fire Lord Ozai and Avatar Aang.

The Netflix series closely follows the animated source material which tells the story of the Last Airbender, Aang, who must overcome insurmountable odds to fulfill his duty as the Avatar to stop the ruthless rule of the Fire Nation.

The eight-episode first season chronicles Aang's journey with his newfound friends - Katara and Sokka - to the Northern Water Tribe while meeting allies, enemies, and spirits of past Avatars along the way.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender: Did Aang Save the North?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Things went from bad to worse for Team Avatar in the Last Airbender finale when Admiral Zhao (Ken Leung) and a battalion of Fire Nation ships headed out to invade the North Pole. It is apparent that Zhao is overpowered by his great ambition of becoming a Fire Lord, but little did he know, this would set up his downfall.

Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ian Ousley) teamed up with the Northern Water Tribe to defend their home, but Zhao's reckless actions of killing the physical manifestation of the Moon Spirit shifted the tide to the Fire Nation's favor, which meant that water-bending ceased to exist.

Aang then decided to use his Avatar state to combine with the Ocean Spirit to gain the upper hand, but he was on the brink of losing himself in the process since it unleashed his monstrous form known as the Wrath.

Princess Yue (Amber Midthunder) then told Sokka that part of the Moon Spirit lives within her so she transferred its life force back to the Koi fish, reviving the Moon Spirit and restoring balance to the world.

Aang and his allies defeated the Fire Nation's forces, with Zhao being killed by Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) before leaving with Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) to fight for another day.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Episode 8 closely resembled the Season 1 finale of the animated series, with differences such as Momo's interference in Zhao's speech and Yue's kiss to Sokka as a ghost.

Another key difference was Katara's presence in the final confrontation. While the animated series did not give Katara much to do, the series showed her fighting off Zuko before giving a heartfelt speech to Aang in his Wrath form about coming back to them.

Katara's speech to Aang in the end also served as a romantic hint of what's to come for the pair in the far future.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: What Is Sozin’s Comet?

Avatar: The Last Airbender's post-credits scene teased what lies ahead for Season 2 and beyond.

The Great Sage (François Chau) told Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) about the method that they devised to "better understand celestial motion" before Ozai declared the return of Sozin's Comet.

Ozai's menacing declaration spells bad doom not just for Team Avatar, but to the rest of the world.

In Avatar lore, Sozin's Comet is a celestial object that passes close to Earth which gives firebenders a huge boost in their powers. In Ozai's own words, the said boost is similar to having "the power of a hundred suns."

Interestingly, "Sozin's Comet" is also the title of the four-part series finale of the animated series where Aang and Fire Lord Ozai duke it out as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

It remains to be seen if Sozin's Comet's inclusion will be included in a potential Season 2 of Netflix's live-action adaptation since there are still many stories to tell.

Aang has yet to master water-bending and earth-bending so he needs to learn those first before facing Fire Lord Ozai for an ultimate clash.

Given that the series closely follows the animated series, a possible Season 2 could further flesh out Azula's reign of terror and her continued riff with her brother, Zuko.

Toph's arrival and Ba Sing Se's (Earth Kingdom's capital) introduction are also expected to take a good chunk of Season 2's story while discussions over the impact of Sozin's Comet on the Fire Nation could be sprinkled throughout.

All episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender are streaming on Netflix.

