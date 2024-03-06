With Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender fresh on everyone’s mind, many fans are experiencing renewed excitement for the upcoming animated film following the original team from the first series

Here’s everything to know about adult Aang's upcoming project.

[ Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix Season 2 Gets Exciting Update (Report) ]

When Is Avatar: The Last Airbender's 2025 Movie Releasing?

As of writing, the Avatar: The Last Airbender film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 10, 2025, as announced on the show's official Instagram page.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Lauren Montgomery is set to direct the movie, which is aiming to be the first of three different films. All three are intended theatrical releases, a new environment for the animated franchise.

Original Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will produce alongside Eric Coleman. The Avatar film will be produced under the Avatar Studios banner, which was created in 2021 as a promise from Nickelodeon to create new content within the fan-favorite franchise.

Who’s Cast In the Avatar 2025 Movie?

Paramount

Though no one has properly been cast in the movie, the film is set to follow adult versions of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Too, and Zuko—however, fans should not expect the original voice actors to return.

At Momo Con in Atlanta last year, as reported by Animation Magazine, Michaela Jill Murphy/Jessie Flower confirmed that she won't be returning to voice Toph and neither would her co-stars for their respective characters:

“If you’re an actor, you’re always interested in being called back for a project… I think they’re going to be recasting for pretty much everything … It’s not like people are going to clamor and be like, ‘Bring back the originals!'”

She said how creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have a vision and that she’ll be “cheering from the audience with everyone else:”

“They have a vision, and they execute it the way they want to. I’m sad because I would love to come back and do stuff, but you know I’ll be cheering from the audience with everyone else!"

What Will Happen in Avatar: The Last Airbender's 2025 Movie?

No plot points from the movie are known besides that it follows an older Team Avatar.

For fans wondering what the older version of the team looks like, the first proper leak of their updated appearances was released at a CinemaCon panel in 2023. With the movie so far out, it’ll probably be a while before audiences see a trailer.

One good guess as to what the new movie might follow is the journey of founding the industrialized nation of Republic City (as first explored in The Legend of Korra) and the long process of reuniting the once-separated benders of the world.

For fans looking to continue the story sooner than October 2025, there was a string of graphic novels that explored the world after Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Some events portrayed include Zuko finding his mom, Toph establishing a metal bending academy, a surge of vanishing children in the Fire Nation, and more.

With how much canon there already is after the events of Avatar, it will be interesting to see what story the creators choose to tell over the course of three movies that don't encroach upon the narrative already told in both the comics and Korra.

The animated and live-action versions of Avatar: The Last Airbender are now streaming on Netflix.

Read more Avatar news:

Avatar: Zuko's Live-Action Vs. Animation Changes Explained by Star (Exclusive)

Avatar Netflix DP Reveals Why Firebenders Were So Hard to Bring to Life (Exclusive)

Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix Ending Explained: What Is Sozin's Comet?