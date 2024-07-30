The Dragon Prince Characters' Ages: How Old Is Callum, Rayla, Ezran & More Explained

Calculating the ages of The Dragon Prince's characters can be confusing, but thankfully, the series made it clear for fans willing to look for that information.

The animated Netflix series from Avatar: The Last Airbender creative Aaron Ehasz has been running since 2018. It has six seasons and tells the story of characters like Callum, Rayla, and Ezran (read more about The Dragon Prince cast).

The latest Book (or season) debuted on July 26, continuing the series' epic conflict between the humans, dragons, and elves.

How Old Are The Dragon Prince Characters?

Callum

Netflix

Set as The Dragon Prince's central hero is the teenage Callum. When the series starts, Callum is 14 and five-sixths, just an aspiring human mage who heads out to bring peace to the world after thousands of years of war.

More recent seasons have seen the character aged up to 16, as a two-year time jump occurs in Season 4. This older version of Callum has continued his journey to take down the villainous Aaravos. He most recently discovered his connection to a prophecy known as "the Chosen Two" with his fellow traveler Rayla.

Rayla

Netflix

Rayla is a spunky elf fans have come to know and love across The Dragon Prince's six seasons. Through Seasons 1 to 3, Rayla is 15, joining the team as the youngest member of a former band of assassins sworn to protect the in-universe region known as Xadia.

After the Season 4 time-skip, Rayla is 17, furthering her bond with her comrades, Callum and Ezran, on their quest for peace. Season 6 revealed Rayla's connection to Callum through the "Chosen Two" prophecy, all while the two teens finally professed their love for one another.

Ezran

Netflix

One of the youngest members of the core Dragon Prince cast is the compassionate royal Ezran. In Seasons 1-3, Ezran is 10 years old and joins Team Zyn as Callum's younger half-brother.

For Seasons 4-6 to 12, he is aged slightly up as he becomes more aware of the gravity of the conflict he has become entangled in.

Viren

Netflix

Viren is one of the few characters in The Dragon Prince whose age is not specified. He is simply described as "dad-ish." He looks to be middle-aged throughout the series, working alongside the fatherly King Harrow as one of his closest advisors and practitioners of dark magic.

If one were to put a number on Viren as a character, it could likely be assumed he is in his 30s or 40s, judging from his adult appearance and without any signs of significant aging, like wrinkles or gray hair.

Claudia

Netflix

While some of her other dark-magic-using cohorts have seen the light, Claudia has yet to swear off her villainous ways. When the show starts, Claudia is a similar age to the rest of The Dragon Prince's teenage cast, being 16 in Season 1.

She is then aged up to 18 in Season 4, making her slightly older than the heroes the series has focused on opposite her.

Soren

Netflix

When Soren debuts in The Dragon Prince, he is 18 years old. He works under the tutelage of his father, Viren, to help capture the Dragon Prince Azymondias and continue the millennia-old war.

In the later seasons, Soren is 20 and seen having a change of heart. He joins Callum, Rayla, and the rest of Team Zyn and takes the fight to his father and his villainous plot.

Amaya

Netflix

Amaya is another character whose age is not specified in The Dragon Prince canon. She is described as "aunt-ish," clearly an adult but nowhere near the age of some of the series' more senior characters.

It is assumed she is in her mid-to-late 20s or early 30s when the series starts, as she looks significantly younger than some of the other older characters. She still carries more youthful energy than the rest of the adult cast.

The Dragon Prince is streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other Netflix series:

Will Vikings Valhalla Season 4 Release? Netflix Officially Confirms the Fate of the Series

Elite Season 8 Cast, Characters, and Actors

Supacell Season 2 Potential Release, News & Everything We Know

Full Cast of Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam: Meet the People In Netflix Docuseries (Photos)