Arcane Season 2 Character Ages: How Old Is Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, Powder & More Explained

From Jinx and Vi to Caitlyn and Power, the world of Arcane is occupied by various characters across the age spectrum.

Netflix's animated series set in the stunning animated world of League of Legends is back for its second (and final) season. It tells the ever-unfolding story of an emerging civil war between the haves and have-nots.

At the center of the Arcane story is a cast of compelling characters who each deal with the evolving conflict in their own ways.

How Old Are the Arcane Characters?

Jinx/Powder

Arcane

Ella Purnell's Jinx/Powder undergoes one of the biggest changes, age-wise and look-wise, following Arcane's now iconic time jump. In Act 1 of the series, Powder is a young girl around 11-12 years old.

However, after accidentally causing the death of her father figure, Vander, and being disowned by her sister, Vi, because of it, Powder is aged somewhere between 17 and 19. She then becomes Jinx, a paranoid, mentally unstable inventor with a propensity for things that go boom.

Vi

Arcane

Hailee Steinfeld's Vi is on the other side of Arcane's central sister relationship. Steinfeld's character is introduced as a plucky undercity dweller who starts out the show somewhere between 14 and 16 years old.

From Act 2 of Season 2 forward, though, she is seen as someone in their early 20s (likely between 20 and 23). She lives with the anxieties of coming into adulthood as well as the past trauma of leaving her younger sister, Powder, essentially for dead.

Caitlyn Kiramman

Arcane

Like many of the characters in Arcane, Caitlyn Kiramman's exact age is unknown. However, it is assumed the daughter of the noble Kiramman house is about the same age as Hailee Steinfeld's Vi.

That puts Katie Leung's character around 16 years old in Act 1 and between 20 and 23 after she takes up the uniform as a Piltover Enforcer from Act 2 onward.

Jayce Talis

Arcane

Jayce Talis is the talented inventor behind Runeterra's mysterious Hexctech technology. When audiences meet Jayce for the first time, he is a fledgling 24-year-old scholar trying to blend the technological with the magical.

Jayce is then seen about seven years older after the Act 2 time jump in his early 30s, as he finally cracks the code on Hextech and becomes a valuable asset to the Piltover whether he likes it or not.

Viktor

Arcane

Joining Jayce on his ventures into the world of Hextech is Viktor, a fellow scientist at the Pilover Academy. Viktor and Jayce are said to be around the same age, making Viktor 24 when they meet and 30 or 31 from Act 2 of Season 1 onward.

However, Viktor's age has come into question with recent episodes, as he merged with the Hextech core, potentially setting up some level of immortality/transcendence of aging for the character in Season 2.

Mel Medarda

Arcane

Mel Medarda is a council member in the upper city of Piltover. She hails from Noxus and was sent to Piltover by her mother to secure sustained peace for her people. At 26, she starts Arcane a couple of years older than Jayce.

After the time skip, Mel is aged up to 32 or 33. She forms a partnership with Jayce to help bring his Hextech creations to the council's attention (something that will change the world forever).

Ekko

Arcane

One of the younger members of the Arcane cast is Reed Shannon's Ekko. This former Zaun street kid was a mere 13 years old during Act 1 of Season 2. However, he grows into a 20-year-old after the time jump.

Season 2 has seen Ekko living amongst a population known as the Firelights. He lives in one of the last remaining trees in Zaun or Piltover with the former councilmember Heimerdinger.

Vander

Arcane

One of the characters only seen during Season 1's first act is JB Blanc's Vander. The Zaunite bar owner is one of the community leaders of the undercity, having taken in Vi, Powder, and several other street kids to live with him.

He looks around 45 years old; however, he is killed off in the show's first act, serving as the catalyst for Vi and Powder's story going forward. There have been rumors he may return in some form (potentially as another League of Legends champion), so fans may get to see the character again soon.

Ambessa Medarda

Arcane

Introduced toward the end of Arcane Season 1 is the Noxus leader and mother of Piltover councilwoman Mel, Ambessa Medarda. Despite not being a part of the series until Act 3 of Season 1, it is assumed the character is somewhere in her early 50s when the show starts.

However, by the time she appears on-screen for the first time, she is about 60 or so, showing signs of aging like wrinkles in her face and grey hair.

Cecil B. Heimerdinger

Arcane

The oldest character in Arcane is easily Cecil B. Heimerdinger. This adorable mustachioed yordle once served as a member of the Piltover council, being introduced as a 307-year-old to start Season 1.

After the Season 1 time skip, he is around 314. He eventually leaves the council after his fellow council members vote to further explore Hextech, something he has been vehemently against.

