Ekko has long been a fan-favorite champion in League of Legends and his story is fleshed out even more in Arcane's second season.

Ekko was first introduced as an orphan living on the streets of Zaun who was a friend to Vi and Powder. Years later, Ekko has grown up to lead the Firelights, a street gang and group of rebels in the undercity.

Later in the season, Ekko formed a bond with scientist and ex-Piltover council head Heimerdinger and the two worked together to put a stop to a strange arcane corruption that was spreading through the undercity.

What Happened to Ekko at the End of Arcane Season 2?

In Act 3 of Arcane Season 2, Ekko went into an alternate universe in which Hextech was never created. This led to him and Heimerdinger creating a new piece of technology, the Zero Drive, which finally gave Ekko his time-bending abilities as seen in the video game (although unfortunately at the expense of Heimerdinger's life).

Ekko also formed a close bond with Powder (who never became Jinx in this reality), which helped him to break Jinx out of her spiral when he eventually returned to his own universe.

Together, Ekko and Jinx join the fight against Viktor and the Noxians. Ekko ends up being a key player in the final battle against Jayce and Viktor as he uses his Z-Drive against Viktor which destabilized the character long enough for Jayce to convince him to end his plans for worldwide evolution.

Did Ekko Die in Arcane?

While many characters met their end in Arcane Season 2, Ekko was thankfully not one of them.

Ekko ultimately survived the war between Noxus and Piltover, although the losses he suffered from all this were great.

During his time in the alternate reality, Ekko not only lost Heimerdinger, but his close bond with Powder made Jinx's sacrifice at the end of Arcane hit even more personally for Ekko.

Ekko's last scene in Arcane shows the character sitting by himself, overlooking the city without his friends at his side.

It's unclear what is next for Ekko in this world and with Arcane not getting a third season, it's left up to fan's imaginations what the character does with his future.

The most likely outcome is Ekko will return to live with the Firelights and lead them into a new era, where Zaun and Piltover are finally united. Ekko also lost his Z-Drive in the fight with Viktor, but perhaps he could use the knowledge he gained from his time in the anomaly to create a new one in his universe.

